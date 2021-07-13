Hostirian & Navy Linux Sponsorship

Hostirian announces a new sponsorship of Navy Linux, a deal that will quickly benefit both sides.

Saint Louis, MO July 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Hostirian Announces Sponsorship with Navy Linux.

The deal was struck by Hostirian President, Ken Cox, with Navy Linux’s Adil Hussain on July 1, 2021. Hostirian is providing Navy Linux with dedicated servers. “We are excited to announce the sponsorship with Navy Linux,” Cox said. He also added, “With CentOS removing support, when the opportunity arose to partner with Navy Linux, it was an obvious solution for Hostirian. Navy Linux is currently the only option for in-place upgrades for CentOS.” The representative from Navy Linux also stated, “Hostirian will be one of the primary sponsors, relationships like this make Navy Linux possible. We are very excited about the opportunity for partnership.”

“Navy Linux has stepped up to provide a direct upgrade path for our CentOS users, so that their systems can stay secure. These are the types of projects that we like to support, as it keeps the open source community growing. Hostirian will be offering Navy Linux to all of our customers once the production release is ready,” said Chris Streicher, Hostirian’s Director of Customer Service. You’ll begin to see the Hostirian logo on Navy Linux’s website and sponsorship pages, as well as Hostirian offering Navy Linux to their customers. Both companies are very excited to put the partnership to work.

About Hostirian: Hostirian is a St. Louis cloud provider, hosting, and services company. Our products range from individual website hosting to dedicated, secured colocation space. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Hostirian’s data centers offer redundant connections to the Internet, cold-row containment pods to increase power efficiency and extend the life of your hardware. Our data centers include video surveillance, generators, uninterruptible power supplies, and are inter-connected with dedicated fiber connections. The Hostirian support team is staffed and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year. For more information about Hostirian, visit Hostirian.com.

About Navy Linux: Navy Linux Enterprise is an open-source community-powered enterprise Linux operating system is a rebuild of the Red Hat Linux project just as the CentOS Linux project has been for all these years. Navy Foundation that based on the open standards to build Navy Linux Project in consonance with open source software development standards. Act as code to keep technologies open, usable for productive operation.

