Real Estate Auction Firm Tranzon Driggers Promoted Kevin Weinsheimer to Chief Operating Officer

Ocala, FL July 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Kevin Weinsheimer has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of Tranzon Driggers, a real estate auction firm working throughout the Southeastern U.S. He has been with the Ocala, FL based company for over eleven years.

“I am honored to receive this promotion and look forward to working in a greater capacity with our professional team to serve the real estate needs of our valued clients, customers, and partners,” stated Mr. Weinsheimer.

Kevin will assume greater executive responsibilities and specifically focus on strategic planning, business operations, marketing, process improvement, auction project execution, and successful real estate transactions. “We are honored to have Kevin take on this role and responsibility. His more than ten years in the auction business have given Kevin a great deal of experience and knowledge in our industry,” shared partner Jon Barber.

Mr. Weinsheimer earned a Bachelor’s degree from Mercer University and an Associate’s degree in Business Administration and Management from College of Central Florida. He is also a licensed Florida Real Estate Sales Associate and an active member of the National Auctioneers Association. He also holds the Auction Marketing Management (AMM) designation from the National Auctioneers Association’s Education Institute.

Tranzon Driggers is a member company of Tranzon, LLC. Tranzon is one of the largest real estate auction companies in the country, with 30 offices coast-to-coast. Tranzon’s accomplished auction professionals are widely recognized as leaders in the auction industry. All Tranzon companies are independently owned and operated.

