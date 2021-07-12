Azoth Produces First Metal 3D Printed Part on a Production Vehicle for General Motors

Ann Arbor, MI July 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Azoth, a vertically integrated additive manufacturing company, is manufacturing the first metal 3D printed part using binder jetting on a General Motors production vehicle.

A unique, 3D printed medallion produced by Azoth sits on the manual shifter knob of the new 2022 Cadillac Blackwing V-series models, which features a manual transmission as well as additional 3D parts developed by General Motors.

Azoth is a leader in the metal binder jetting space and through its advanced 3D printing processes, it can save time and costs when producing parts while passing all Production Part Approval Process (PPAP) requirements, said Azoth General Manager and Co-Founder Cody Cochran.

“It is exciting to work with a forward-thinking company like GM who understands the benefits that additive manufacturing brings to production. I believe this is a breakthrough application for the 3D printing industry and a major win for metal binder jetting, proving this is a production ready process,” he said.

The new Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing as well as the CT5-V Blackwing features the manual transmission, a popular feature for driving enthusiasts

In a press release issued late last year, Cadillac said that by leveraging additive manufacturing, it was able to reduce costs and waste when developing the manual transmission.

About Azoth

Located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Azoth’s 3D printing technology enables the production manufacturing of small complex parts in a way that allows for mass customizations and product configurations not attainable by conventional machining processes. It provides seamless transition from prototype to a production part that allows customers fast product development and market entry.

Azoth’s technology also enables 3D printing of parts traditionally produced by die and mold industries. This technology shortens lead times by over 80% while reducing part cost by over 50%. This allows our customers to eliminate physical inventory and replace it with digital inventory, providing phenomenal savings.

