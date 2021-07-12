 Skip to main content

TSR Cuts Ties with Wonderfilled Inc.

July 12, 2021
Lake Geneva, WI July 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Effective Thursday, July 8, 2021, Stephen Dinehart and Wonderfilled, Inc. have been released from the licensing agreement with TSR.

TSR was serving solely as the publisher for Wonderfilled, Inc., and will not be able to provide any further product information regarding Wonderfilled, Inc., products including the table top roleplaying game, Giantlands.

TSR did not conduct any sales for Wonderfilled, Inc., and was only the facilitator for the Wonderfilled, Inc. product, Giantlands, on the TSR website. TSR does not have any customer information or financial records regarding those transactions. Any and all inquiries regarding sales of the Giantlands 1 st Edition Boxed Set Preorder should be directed to Wonderfilled, Inc.

Due to these circumstances, the play test of Wonderfilled Inc.’s product, Giantlands, which was previously scheduled for Wednesday, July 21, 2021, to be held at the Dungeon Hobby Shop Museum in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and also broadcast on the Dungeon Hobby Shop Twitch channel, has been cancelled.

TSR is an American game publishing company based out of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. TSR will continue to work closely with individual game developers to assist them in bringing their products to life. TSR is also developing its own products internally.

Justin LaNasa
TSR CEO
An American game publishing company
www.TSR-Hobbies.com

Contact Information:
TSR LLC
Michael K. Hovermale, PR Officer
(209) 819-7504
Contact via Email

