Brewster, MA July 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With its many four-season benefits, lovely Cape Cod attracts many retirees looking to enjoy their later years in a peaceful, low-pressure, and supportive environment. Sadly, moving to a great retirement location does not prevent the challenges of cognitive decline that many will experience in the last years of their life.

How does one witness their loved one's cognitive decline and provide the care and positive experiences needed?

On August 10, 2021, at 3 PM, Oasis Brewster will be gathering Cape Cod Residents and Visitors for a special event featuring: Author Suzan Faith at Sea Captain Foster Homestead in the Heritage Barn.

Ms. Faith will speak about enriching the mind while combating anxiety. She developed her theory through a long experience as a registered psychiatric nurse and her love of a Japanese art called Oshibana. Oshibana is the art of using pressed flowers and other botanical materials to create an entire picture from these natural elements. Samurai warriors in Japan were said to have made "Oshibana" one of their disciplines to promote patience, harmony with nature, and powers of concentration.

An expert in dementia care, Suzanne Faith has helped thousands of families deal with the challenges of dementia and developed numerous curriculum on the topic for healthcare professionals. She currently manages Cape Cod Healthcare's Dementia and Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Program. Intersection of creativity and the brain is just one of the concepts she writes about. "Flowers have long been known to heal the spirit in many ways," says the author. "Remarkably, it is now evident that the brain's response to the beauty and colors of flowers provides another powerful gift." She is an award-winning pressed floral artist and illustrator; her unique designs combine pen & ink illustrations with flowers grown in her garden on Cape Cod. Well-traveled and respected for her art both in her career as an RN and in Oshibana Art, her book "Flowering Your Mind" is sure to excite challenge and promote healthier aging.

For more information on the event: OasisBrewster.org or call 508-273-2224.

