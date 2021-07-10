College Diabetes Network Welcomes New Members to Board of Directors

New members bring wide variety of of experiences to seasoned organization.

Boston, MA July 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The College Diabetes Network (CDN) is pleased to announce that Brad Stadler, Sharyn Lee, Abby Coleman, John Shumate, and Katama Eastman have been named to the CDN Board of Directors in the last year. The CDN Board of Directors is now composed of 15 members from across the diabetes, nonprofit, and private sectors.

Headquartered in Boston, CDN is the only organization dedicated to young adults with diabetes and has established collaborations with national organizations such as the American Diabetes Association (ADA), JDRF, the Association on Higher Education and Disability (AHEAD), the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA) and more. CDN has fundamentally changed the way the diabetes industry thinks about and supports the 18-to-26-year-old age group with diabetes. Ten years ago, the transition from childhood into adulthood with this disease was an afterthought for many in the industry. Now it is a key consideration.

“These new Board members bring a wide array of experiences, expertise, knowledge, and passion for type one diabetes,” said John L. Brooks III, Chair of the CDN Board of Directors. “We are thrilled to have them as part of the CDN team.”

“My family with type one diabetes taught me how many puzzle pieces have to be in place to go from a state of managing to a state of thriving with the disease,” said Abby Coleman, CPG Executive & Entrepreneur in Foodtech. “CDN is an innovative organization using the power of community insights and peer to peer distribution to empower young adults to thrive with type 1 diabetes, and I am proud to join the Board of Directors to continue to ensure a bright future for CDN and the young adults it supports.”

“I am incredibly excited to join the CDN board,” said Brad Stadler co-CEO and Board Director of True. “Christina and the team are doing life changing work in building a much needed support structure to young adults with Diabetes transitioning to living on their own.”

“I am thrilled to be a part of the CDN Board because I am passionate about helping young adults thrive while managing diabetes,” said John Shumate, VP Global Brand Marketing, Champion Brand at Hanesbrands Inc. “As a type one diabetic, I understand first hand the challenges and obstacles many of our members face and I want to make sure they have all the tools and resources they need to be successful.”

"There have been many hurdles in the 17 years since my 15 month old daughter was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, but going off to college has to be up there with the most daunting,” said Katama Eastman, an entrepreneur. “It is a relief to know that CDN is there to help her transition to life away from home, her parents, her routines, and her doctors. I am proud and excited to serve on the Board of Directors of CDN and help in their efforts to support these students and young adults as they take control of the management of their disease. The impact that CDN has made in just 10 years is remarkable, and I am looking forward to being part of this talented and dedicated team."

“Young adults face significant life decisions and choices. Those with diabetes have additional burdens: insurance, daily self-care, medication management, mental health, avoiding complications and living one’s best life,” said Sharyn Lee, RN, MS,

VP Business Development and Chief Clinical Officer, Bennabis Health. “CDN is a unique community that supports young adults with diabetes with the tools and resources essential for ‘being on their own’. I’m honored to serve with outstanding board members and CDN’s passionate staff to ensure our place as the voice for young adults with diabetes.”

About the College Diabetes Network

The College Diabetes Network (CDN) is a 501c3 non-profit organization whose mission is singularly focused on providing young adults with type one diabetes the peer connections they value, and expert resources they need to successfully manage the challenging transition to independence at college and beyond.

CDN creates a community of young adults with diabetes; a community run by students for students. CDN supports them in creating peer networks on campus, facilitates connections between students and local resources. CDN also provides resources for those in high school and the workforce - ensuring that all young adults with diabetes are empowered to live a healthy life without compromise.

Follow CDN on social media.

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Contact Information:

The College Diabetes Network

Sarah Twomey

(857) 415-3733

Contact via Email

collegediabetesnetwork.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/840320

Press Release Distributed by PR.com