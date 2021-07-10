Tarkan Bastiyali, President of Midtown Loft Productions & Tillamock Holdings, Inc., is Recognized as the 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year by Top 100 Registry, Inc.

Tarkan Bastiyali is due to be featured in the Top 100 Registry Magazine, 2021 Q3 Edition, and is being honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year.

New York, NY July 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tarkan Bastiyali was born in Dusseldorf, Germany, on November 14, 1977, to a German-Turkish family. He is an entrepreneur and recently an inventor.

After graduating from the New York University Department of History with honors in 2000, Tarkan successfully converted his family's building on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan into a one-of-a-kind textile boutique building that has been featured several times in the magazine Home Textiles Today.

In 2005, Tarkan opened the Midtown Loft and Terrace in New York City. The venue's two top floors have hosted events for many Fortune 500 companies, including Google, Yelp, IBM, Samsung, Facebook, Salesforce, Ralf Lauren, Disney, and Universal Studios. On weekends, the venue hosts weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, and sweet sixteen parties. The venue has been featured on NBC’s The Apprentice and Hollywood movies such as The Girl on the Train. Tarkan has also helped many charity organizations by offering the use of the venue as a donation. The event space is also well known in Europe, particularly in the U.K., and has hosted many corporate and wedding clients hailing from the U.K.

Tarkan's motivation is to have a positive impact on the world. The most important day for many people is their wedding day, and for the past 16 years, Tarkan has made his space affordable for wedding clients, and as of 2019, has won the Bridal Choice Award from Wedding Wire for ten years in a row.

In 2019, Tarkan Bastiyali was inducted into Marquis Who's Who in America.

Between 2017 and 2019, Tarkan filed for seven patents, three of which were approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Protection Agency (USTPA), with others pending. In 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, Tarkan’s friend in Turkey introduced a sanitizer machine to Tarkan since he knew that Tarkan being an inventor could enhance it further. Tarkan and his wife first purchased the domain www.smartsanitizer.com and then filed for the trademarks for the smart sanitizer. After that Tarkan teamed up with his now business partner Michael Healy from Tango systems to improve the product and bring it to market in both the US, UK and other countries. To learn about all of the neat features of the smart sanitizer, please visit www.smartsanitizer.com.

In 2020, Tarkan also launched www.Bastiyaliinventions.com, showcasing all of his patented inventions.

Tarkan married his wife Viktoriya in 2005. The couple has a daughter, Aryanna, and a son, Adryan. Tarkan credits most of his success to his wife's support and partnership. Tarkan also enjoys hobbies such as boating, tennis, and basketball. Tarkan resides in the Upper East Side during the week and at a house in Southampton on the weekends.

