Callective Energy Pedals Waite Endurance to the Finish Line with No Carbon Footprint

Clean Natural Gas Company Sponsors Competitive Cycling Team

Lakewood, CO July 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Callective Energy is a clean energy company proudly providing California residents and businesses with natural gas. They aim to build a more sustainable future by supporting causes like 4Ocean and Plant-It 2020. Their most recent venture to promote clean energy includes sponsoring the Waite Endurance Development (WE Devo) Cycling Team for the 2021 season.

Since 2014, Callective Energy has provided an option for its customers to offset its carbon footprint and this new partnership with WE Devo will allow the team to travel to 2021 race events across the country with zero carbon impact. Callective worked closely with the Waite Endurance team to calculate the amount of carbon emitted, then acquired and retired the appropriate carbon offsets needed to reduce the team’s carbon footprint to zero. “We are excited for this sponsorship with Waite Endurance and look forward to more opportunities where we can offset carbon released into the environment,” says Mike Huggins, Managing Director of Callective Energy. “Creating a better tomorrow with clean energy is what we strive to do.”

Since 2003, Coach Cody Waite, founder of Waite Endurance, has been offering training services for those who want to perform and improve endurance sport racing. With the help of his wife, Kathy Waite, the company has grown over the past 18 years - expanding their coaching staff, teams, and training plans. The WE Development XC Mountain Bike Race Team was created as a premier, holistic environment of success for young XC mountain bike racers with the goal to develop cycling talent to compete at the highest level of professional racing. This program acts as a bridge from junior/U23 & high school/collegiate racing programs to the elite, professional levels of racing – ultimately paving a path to World Cup and Olympic racing.

In California, Callective Energy takes pride in providing carbon offset natural gas options for its customers with their Carbon Offset Green Gas program. With this option, Callective purchases Green-e Climate certified credits on behalf of the customer that offset carbon emissions, reducing their carbon footprint to nearly zero. Green-e Climate certified offsets meet the most rigorous standards for quality in the industry.

Be sure to keep an eye out at your local trails for the WE Devo team this race season, and if you’re interested in lowering your carbon impact, check out Callective Energy to learn more.

Contact Information:

Callective Energy

Jason Stanard

727-547-3639

Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/840316

Press Release Distributed by PR.com