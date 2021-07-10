John A. Daniels is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2021 Attorney of the Year in the State of New Jersey

John A. Daniels is due to be featured in the Top 100 Lawyers Magazine, 2021 Q3 Edition, and is being honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2021 Attorney of the Year in the State of New Jersey.

Guttenberg, NJ July 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- John A. Daniels is a managing partner at The Daniels & Daniels LLC, a top-rated law firm in Guttenberg, New Jersey. Founded in 1930, the firm has garnered the spotlight for resonating integrity, honesty, work ethic, and passionate commitment to its clients. Mr. Daniels dedicates his prestigious practice to litigation, personal injury, family estate planning, corporate & incorporation-related claims. Dedicated to furnishing top-notch legal services, he treats each case with high priority and professionalism. Passionate about seeking justice for his clients, Mr. Daniels navigates the complex legal system adroitly. In preparation for his career, he earned his Bachelor of Arts in History from Skidmore College and his Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law in 1992. In furthering his educational pursuits, Mr. Daniels completed a Master of Science in Public Policy & Public Administration and a Master of Science in Russian Politics & Government at The London School of Economics, England. He maintains professional alliances with the American Bar Association. Active within his community, he volunteers at children, education, politics, and science & technology-related organizations. As a testament to his career, Mr. Daniels is the frequent recipient of numerous awards and accolades. Recipient of the Client Choice Award by AVVO (2013), The Nation’s Top One Percent by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel (2015), and the 10 Best Attorneys published by The American Institute of Family Law Award (2017), Mr. Daniels is a pioneer in his field. Included in the Global Directory of Who’s Who, he enjoys spending time with his family, sports, and hunting in his spare time.

