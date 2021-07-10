Manhasset, NY July 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tonia DeCosimo, founder and editor-in-chief of P.O.W.E.R. and P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is proud to endorse Debra Newell’s book, "Surviving Dirty John" which will be released on August 31, 2021.

About Tonia DeCosimo and Her Endorsement of “Surviving Dirty John”

Tonia DeCosimo is an entrepreneur, author, publisher, columnist, host of P.O.W.E.R. Talk Radio, and the founder and editor-in-chief of P.O.W.E.R. and P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. With 30 years in the publishing industry, she was a contributing writer for Zoosk.com - The Date Mix, and contributes to Thrive Global, and Medium.com covering important women’s issues. In addition, she is the author of her memoir, "Single and Not Settling! A Journey of Surviving the Dating World," where she shares her life experience, tips, and wisdom of dating, not settling, and how to find the right partner. Through P.O.W.E.R. Talk Radio, Tonia is a podcaster interviewing celebrities, icons, as well as successful professional women, and she also enjoys being interviewed herself. She is a women’s advocate whose mission for P.O.W.E.R. is to inspire and empower women and get them the recognition they deserve.

Tonia DeCosimo has endorsed Debra Newell’s book, “Surviving Dirty John” stating, “Debra Newell has bared her soul to the world, providing intimate details to help other women learn from her experience and avoid the horror of being manipulated and abused by a partner...This book is both eye opening and empowering and is a must-read for all women in the dating scene.”

Debra Newell is the founder and president of Ambrosia Home, Inc., a full service, award winning interior design firm. She is also the founder and former president of the multimillion-dollar company, Ambrosia Interior Design, Inc. Debra Newell lived through a horribly coercive relationship that affected her whole family with a man she met on a dating site named John Meehan, later named “Dirty John” by the Los Angeles Times. Debra’s story has been written about and heard all over the media.

As an influencer in the dating world, Tonia’s endorsement lends her credibility to this amazing book. Debra Newell now tells her story in her own words with the help of New York Times bestselling author M. William Phelps. Her new book, "Surviving Dirty John, My True Story of Love, Lies, and Murder," will be released on August 31, 2021.

For further information about Tonia DeCosimo, contact www.powerwoe.com , www.toniadecosimo.com, and www.facebook.com/PowerWoeMagazine/.

About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

