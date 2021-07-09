Montana Phone Acquires Granite Technology Solutions

Missoula, MT July 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Harmony Communications dba Montana Phone announced today that they have acquired Granite Technology Solutions.

Harmony Communications dba Montana Phone has announced that they have acquired Granite Technology Solutions. The joined companies will operate as Granite Technology Solutions and going forward, Montana Phone’s current President, Mr. Jayme Branson will oversee all operations. Bill Procunier, Granite Technology Solution’s founding Owner and President, is confident that Branson and the GTS team will maintain the long-term relationships and reputation that he has worked hard to establish over the last 22 years.

Montana Phone and Granite Technology Solutions have been working closely, over the last 18 months, on a contractual basis. Procunier has determined that Montana Phone has the best and most aligned company model to take on the responsibilities of Granite Technology Solutions. He is assured that though there is new ownership, the valued customers will continue to receive the same unparalleled customer experience that they have come to know. While Procunier is in the process of retiring, he will remain on staff in an operational leadership role with Granite Technology Solutions.

This acquisition has produced a single, full-service company that can provide its current and future clients with all their voice, cabling, and information technology needs. There will be few changes to how the companies do business. Both companies have similar platforms and processes, so no interruption to service will be incurred. Customers can expect numerous communications of updates through the gradual transition, and overtime can expect to see the name and logo change on their billing and marketing materials.

Montana Phone is extremely excited about this acquisition and looks forward to continuing to strengthen and grow their partnership within the communities they serve. Please do not hesitate to contact management with any questions or concerns you may have. Thank you for your continued support throughout this transition.

