Drucker Diagnostics Aligns with Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI) to Enhance and Expand Sales and Post Sales Service in Canada

Toronto, Canada July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI) will begin to market and service Drucker Diagnostics’ world leading line of clinical centrifuges in the Canadian market.

The alignment combines NOI’s deep understanding of the Canadian market with Drucker’s carefully designed medical centrifuges. Canadian hospitals, labs, and clinics will be able to maintain their singular focus on patient care supported by quality centrifuges built to meet their unique needs. Geoff Miller, Vice President at NOI, said, “Drucker Diagnostics and their products match perfectly with our own philosophy. The objective is to offer customers best of class, world leading products that are backed by a company with a corporate culture and integrity that customers can rely on.”

Founded in 1932, Drucker Diagnostics has been the international leader in centrifugation for almost 90 years. Drucker Diagnostics President Tom Mallison commented, “We are committed to serving the laboratory community with innovative centrifugation technology and outstanding customer service.”

About Northern Optotronics Inc.

Headquartered in Ontario, Canada Northern Optotronics Inc. is a 25 year old national company and Canada’s leading multi-vendor sales and service provider of medical, surgical, and industrial laser solutions. For more information on NOI, visit www.noi.ca

About Drucker Diagnostics

Drucker Diagnostics makes people safer, healthier, and more productive through advanced clinical centrifuge technology. Drucker Diagnostics DASH, HORIZON, and SERO centrifuges are the equipment of choice in reference labs, clinics, and hospital networks worldwide. For more information on Drucker Diagnostics: https://druckerdiagnostics.com/

Contact: Northern Optotronics Inc.

Phone: 1-705-327-7993

Email: info@noi.ca

Contact: Drucker Diagnostics

Phone: 1-814-692-7661

Email: marketing@DruckerDiagnostics.com

