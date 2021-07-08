New Product Alert - StarWind SAN & NAS: Repurpose Existing Servers Into High-Performance Storage Appliances

Beverly, MA July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- StarWind launches a new solution that’s a pre-packaged Linux-based VM that allows users to repurpose existing standalone hypervisor servers into high-performing storage appliances with a multitude of use cases.

StarWind, a leading provider of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions for Enterprise ROBO, SMB & Edge, is marking a new era with the launch of StarWind SAN & NAS. The new product is a feather-light piece of software in a form of a ready-to-go Linux-based virtual machine (VM) that allows transforming existing standalone hypervisor servers into HCL-certified storage appliances.

Users can now reimagine their hardware into software-defined storage (SDS) without paying for extra features or buying a physical SAN/NAS. If a server can run either VMware ESXi or Microsoft Hyper-V, users can use SAN & NAS from StarWind to repurpose it into a high-performance storage appliance, network-attached storage (NAS), and/ or backup target, using commodity hardware.

StarWind SAN & NAS brings a level of optimization to aging IT infrastructure elements like no other offer on the market.

StarWind aims at bringing sustainability and hyperconvergence benefits to deployments of any size. That’s why SAN & NAS from StarWind is meant as a step to showing more ROBO, SMB & Edge users that painfully saving costs to pour into over-priced and bulky physical shared storage is a thing of the past. With StarWind you can claim both converged and hyperconverged infrastructure benefits for your own much more efficiently and flexibly.

StarWind SAN & NAS is also a totally customizable offering that brings immediate ROI. As part of the offer, StarWind will also help deploy, configure, and migrate to the solution for optimal functionality. Customers will be able to choose their desired level of support between Standard, Premium, or the user-favorite StarWind ProActive Premium Support that comes with an AI health monitoring service and dedicated engineers guarding your IT environment 24/7/365 for ultimate user experience and unchallenged peace of mind.

Proceed now to learn more details about the new StarWind SAN & NAS.

About StarWind

StarWind is a virtualization pioneer focused on delivering Software-Defined Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure solutions designed to build high-performing, flexible, and resilient IT infrastructures for Enterprise ROBO, SMB & Edge. Founded in 2009, StarWind has spread remarkably over the globe and helped to build virtualization infrastructures for hundreds of thousands of customers around the world.

Contact Information:

StarWind

Brooke Johnson

+1-617-449-7717

Contact via Email

https://www.starwindsoftware.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/840083

Press Release Distributed by PR.com