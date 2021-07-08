FullCity Consulting Organizational Update

FullCity Consulting announces significant organizational updates as part of its growth strategy.

Alpharetta, GA July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- FullCity Consulting is pleased to announce the appointment of Rajiv Gosine as President and Chief Executive Officer. He will assume day-to-day leadership of the organization and guide FullCity on its expansion efforts. Gosine brings extensive international and domestic experience in Analytics, Finance and Strategy at some of the world’s largest financial institutions to the team. “FileMaker provides tremendous value to businesses. We’re excited to help our clients achieve their vision while providing new insights into their apps as we expand our offerings.”

Adam Aronson, FullCity Consulting’s Founder, will remain as part of the Leadership team as the organization’s Chief Relationship Officer. This move will allow Adam to focus on new sales efforts while ensuring the satisfaction of existing clients. “Rajiv and his vision and strategy for growth in tandem with the 20 years of partnership FullCity has had with our clients is going to propel us into new territory. The combination of the demand for our proven expertise in Low Code app delivery and our ability to drive decision making analytics dovetails seamlessly.”

Completing the Leadership team, FullCity is excited to announce the addition of Maida Sussman, Director of Client Delivery and Melissa Mills, Director of Business Management.

In addition to these leadership changes, FullCity has kick started its expansion efforts with the addition of Helene Kierulf, Colleen Keefe, Jonathan Ackerman & Fabian Rousselot.

About FullCity Consulting

Founded over 20 years ago, FullCity Consulting is a Platinum Claris Partner on a mission to provide cost effective custom software solutions.

Since its inception, FullCity’s team of Certified Developers have received numerous awards and accolades including a two-time recipient of Claris' "Partner of the Year" award.

Contact Information:

FullCity Consulting

Melissa Mills

1-888-901-9242

Contact via Email

fullcity.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/840053

Press Release Distributed by PR.com