Pinky's Iron Doors' Custom Pocket Steel Doors Collection Helps Homeowners Find Their Favorite Steel Doors

California-based door manufacturing company adds a modern touch to homes across the country with their custom pocket doors collection.

Vernon, CA July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Whether they're used as interior doors or an entryway for the patio, pocket steel doors have a transformative effect on the space. They add a modern touch with their subtle sophistication and their clean, elegant look.

Pocket steel doors are completely seamless because they slide and open up space. When used as interior doors, they can be slid open to create a bigger space to entertain guests or be shut to compartmentalize a room.

Pinky's Iron Doors has become a nationwide favorite when it comes to pocket steel doors. They can be used both indoors and outdoors and offer style and functionality to any space.

Every pocket steel door order can be customized to fit the individual requirements of the client. Pinky's Iron Doors is proud to offer bespoke pocket doors made from the finest steel. The company believes in giving the clients exactly what they want and guide them if they're not sure what will work for them.

Whether it's simple, clean pocket door designs or ones with intricate details, Pinky's makes sure that there's no compromise on the customer needs and wants and the overall aesthetics of the space.

The expert designer and mastermind at Pinky's Iron Doors, Vic, remarked, "To make sure we don't lose sight of the customer's requirements, we keep them involved throughout the process. Our aim is to make and install doors that satisfy our customer's needs and bring them praise from whoever sees their doors. With our steel pocket doors collection, we want to transform our customer's space entirely, giving it a fresh look that works on all levels."

Pocket steel doors can divide the space into separate functional units that can be merged as needed. While functionality remains the top reason to install pocket steel doors, Pinky's believes in doing it with flair and elegance. Giving the customers a choice to design their own pocket steel door allows them to customize it according to their own likes and preferences. The final product adds a modern and contemporary touch to homes.

About Pinky's Iron Doors

Pinky's Iron Doors is a California-based iron and steel door manufacturing company. Pinky's Iron Doors specializes in creating bespoke iron entry doors, pocket steel doors, patio doors, steel windows, transoms, and sidelights. Their attention to detail, nationwide shipping, and exclusive discounts have made them a homeowner favorite all across the country.

Contact Details

Website: https://pinkysirondoors.com/

Postal Address: Showroom 2382 East 48th Street, Vernon, California 90058

Phone: 844-843-6677

Email: info@pinkysirondoors.com

