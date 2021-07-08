Bulldog Steel Fabrication Celebrates Their 10th Year of Success

Madison, GA July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Bulldog Steel Fabrication (BSF), a premier supplier of steel fabricated parts and components in Georgia, is celebrating their 10 Year Anniversary this July.

“We are very excited about our big 10th year in business,” said Carlin Thomas, President and General Manager of BSF since 2011. “Our 10 year anniversary is a tremendous accomplishment and is a confirmation to the strength of Bulldog Steel Fabrication and our valued staff. We're happy to celebrate 10 years of success together.”

Each year since they ran their first part on July 7, 2011 Bulldog Steel Fabrication has grown in all phases of their business. In 2020 they shipped close to 10 million tons of steel and average about a 17% increase annually. Even during the COVID pandemic they were able to increase market share and continue their plans for growth. In 2022 they will be upgrading much of their integral software as well as adding various smart manufacturing machines to their operations lines. These upgrades will increase throughput, satisfy increased demand, create a safer workplace, and position the company to continue to expand its customer clientele for years to come.

“We have come so far and learned so much since we opened our doors a decade ago and we will continue to for the next decade,” commented Safety Manager Lorenze Tremonti. “We are proud of our 10 year mark and even more proud to say much of today’s team started with us back in our first year in business.”

Bulldog Steel is currently accepting applications for various positions and has set up their own easy online application so people can apply to them directly at https://qrco.de/bcE8D2

Bulldog Steel Fabrication is an industry leader in the South East for processing structural, flat rolled and coiled steel into customer specific component parts.

The company’s website bsfga.com provides more information.

