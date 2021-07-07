Follow one little girl as she takes you through the many things she wants to do on her quest to become Living Proof that all things are possible to achieve in the new book "When I Grow Up, I Want To Be Living Proof!"

Columbia, SC, July 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Akirim Press author Mirika Mayo Cornelius releases her debut children's book titled, "When I Grow Up, I Want To Be Living Proof!"

About the book:

What on earth do you want to be when you grow up? Well, one little girl wants to be Living Proof! She wants to achieve everything she desires to do in life and prove it can be done. She knows she can do it as long as she believes. She also believes that everyone else can, too. Join her on a journey as she takes you through the many things she wants to do on her quest to become Living Proof that all things are possible.

"When I Grow Up, I Want to be Living Proof!" is a self-esteem boosting, empowering, Christian book for all children to let them know that they can make a huge difference in the world and that all things are possible. They can leave their marks on the earth as Living Proof that all can be done if you try and believe.

About the author:

Mirika Mayo Cornelius is an entrepreneur, educator, graphic designer and online publisher. Over the years, Mirika has founded and is chief editor and content creator of multiple websites and blogs, interviewed multiple celebrities and authors, and released over forty stories – novels, novellas, and short stories - while co-founding, along with her husband author Rod Cornelius, their independent publishing house Akirim Press.

Contact Author for Interviews: mirikacornelius@gmail.com

Order "When I Grow Up, I Want To Be Living Proof!" on Amazon or in bookstores, digitally and in hardback.

Visit her website at mirikacornelius.com. Visit the publishing house at akirimpress.com.

Contact Information:

Akirim Press

Mirika Cornelius

803-807-1589

Contact via Email

mirikacornelius.com

