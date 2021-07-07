Principled Technologies Releases Two Studies on the Benefits of New Microsoft Azure VMs Featuring 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

Studies compare VMs in online transaction processing and data analytics work

Durham, NC, July 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Organizations supporting Microsoft Azure workloads for online transaction processing (OLTP) or business analytics databases may have reason to upgrade VMs soon. New VMs featuring 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors are currently in preview, and Principled Technologies (PT) has performed testing to evaluate their performance compared to that of VMs from a previous generation.

In MySQL OLTP tests, PT found that new general-purpose Dds_v5 VMs handled up to 1.39 times the rate of transactions per minute compared to older Dds_v4 VMs. In Microsoft SQL Server 2019 tests, PT found that new memory-optimized Eds_v5 VMs processed data analytics up to 1.27 times as fast as older Eds_v4 VMs. The testing from PT shows that businesses that choose to upgrade may gain the higher performance necessary to better plan for future business growth and discover key business insights sooner.

To learn more, read the full MySQL OLTP report at http://facts.pt/9FUbQFr, and the full Microsoft SQL Server 2019 data analytics report at http://facts.pt/YjbOBZq.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Contact Information:

Principled Technologies, Inc.

Sharon Horton

828-455-0312

Contact via Email

http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

