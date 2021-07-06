Anil Uzun Will Talk About Sustainable Digitisation on YouTube

Anil Uzun will talk about Sustainable Digitisation on July 16, Friday at 07.00pm CET.

London, United Kingdom, July 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Anil Uzun is a serial entrepreneur who has been active in the Fintech sector for many years. He will share his thoughts on the need in the global financial industry to become environmentally conscious.

“Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) strategies are built into the business plans of many companies in the sector, which is very promising, but the evolution is slow. I see a lot of banking and financial services companies struggle when it comes to sustainability,” says Anil Uzun.

“One of the promising developments in the sector for sustainability is the Net-Zero Banking Alliance,” he continues.

Net-Zero Banking is an alliance joined by 45 banks to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

“It is a moral duty for companies to adopt ESG strategies and shift their operations into a greener light. We need to tackle Climate Change. Digital Technologies serve as an opportunity to solve environmental concerns-leverage to solve frictions and obtain sustainable outcomes. Sustainable outcomes also lead to more connected and socially responsible companies taking a better decision-making process with personalized customer experiences and financial inclusion. In the post-pandemic period, the companies that grasp this opportunity will be the ones that thrive,” says Anil Uzun.

The talk will be live-streamed on YouTube on July 16, Friday at 07.00 pm CET via the given link on the blog.

Who is Anil Uzun?

Anil Uzun is a visionary entrepreneur and investor based in London. He has an evangelical enthusiasm to support ventures, and his companies invest in emerging technologies in trading, payments, and many other internet-based services. His door is always open to people who have integrity, openness, and a collaborative mindset.

