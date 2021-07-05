BDA Advises Navis Capital on Sale of Amazon Papyrus Chemicals Group to The Longreach Group

New York, NY, July 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that it has advised Navis Capital on the sale of Amazon Papyrus Chemicals Group to The Longreach Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BDA Partners was the exclusive financial advisor to Navis Capital and Amazon Papyrus on the transaction. BDA also previously advised Amazon Papyrus on the investment by Navis Capital in 2014.

Rodney Muse, Managing Partner, Navis Capital, commented: “When we invested in Amazon Papyrus, our objective was to bring Navis expertise to enhance the operational efficiency and market position of an already outstanding business. We worked closely with our management partners to accomplish this objective. The business performed strongly throughout COVID-19, demonstrating the strength of management and the resilience of the business model. We wish the management team all the best as Amazon Papyrus embarks on the next stage of its growth journey with The Longreach Group.”

Michael Grundy, co-founder, Amazon Papyrus, commented: “I am very excited to have Longreach as our new partner. Longreach will bring new ideas and different capabilities (including in the Japan market) to our company which will help us develop and grow to a higher level. I also want to thank the Navis team for their support and guidance over the recent years.”

Paul DiGiacomo, Managing Partner, BDA Partners, said: “It’s very satisfying to have been able to assist Amazon Papyrus on this next chapter in its evolution, and to have helped Navis Capital both enter and exit its investment in the Company. We are proud of the long-term relationships we have with our clients like these, and the trust they place in us for multiple transactions over many years.”

Lars Freitag, Managing Director, BDA Partners, said: “We are pleased to have advised Navis Capital and Amazon Papyrus on this transaction and we are delighted to have achieved a very successful outcome for our clients. The transaction had a number of unique aspects and complexities, and we believe the final structure represents an excellent result for all parties involved. We look forward to Amazon Papyrus continuing its remarkable success story under the ownership of Longreach building on the many achievements during the stewardship by Navis Capital.”

BDA Team

Paul DiGiacomo, Managing Partner, Hong Kong

Lars Freitag, Managing Director, Singapore

Patrick Chin, Vice President, Hong Kong

About Amazon Papyrus

Established in 2000, Amazon Papyrus is a leading specialty chemical and process solution provider to the pulp and paper industry in Asia, with a proven track record of business growth and expanding long-term customer relationships. Amazon Papyrus is headquartered in Hong Kong with regional presence in over 8 geographies, including Mainland China, Taiwan, Malaysia, India and Thailand (including production facilities in the latter two). www.amazon-papyrus.com

About Navis Capital

Founded in 1998, Navis manages approximately US$ 5 billion in private equity capital and focuses on investments primarily in and around Asia. Navis contributes both capital and management expertise to a limited number of well-positioned companies with the objective of directing strategic, operational and financial improvements. Navis has one of the largest private equity professional teams in Asia, comprising 58 individuals, supported by 30 administrative staff, in six offices across the region. Navis has a long and proven track record in pan-Asian private equity, with over 80 control transactions across the Asian region completed since its establishment. www.naviscapital.com

About The Longreach Group

The Longreach Group is an established independent private equity firm with offices in Hong Kong and Tokyo. The firm focuses on Japan and related Greater China control buyouts in the mature industrial and technology, consumer, business services and financial services sectors. The firm manages three Funds which have accumulated approximately US$2.1 billion of committed limited partner and co-investment capital and has a strong track record of portfolio company value creation and realizations. longreachgroup.com

About BDA Partners

BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 20 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.

BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.

US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd. is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com

