Aura Management Congratulates Jessica Wangler on Her Promotion to Management

Richmond, VA, July 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Aura Management is thrilled to announce the promotion of Jessica Wangler to management. Jessica is off to Buffalo, NY to grow her business and expand to new territories for their clients. Growth and expansion are an exciting time for any business, and Aura Management can't wait to see what Jessica and her team can do. There are a lot of amazing opportunities for this team to discover in Upstate New York.

Jessica is joined by Tyler Smith, one of her fellow peers that is assisting her as she starts her new business. Jessica and Tyler are ready to grow her business in the Buffalo area, and they're looking forward to developing their company culture as well. "Moving to Buffalo is a big step, but I'm so excited to be on the ground level as we build our impact in New York,” Smith shared.

There are a lot of things in store for us here in Buffalo. I'm excited to see how far I can take my business and I can't wait to see how much we grow in the coming weeks.” -Jessica Wangler

Looking into Quarter Three, Jessica is excited to grow her team and her business' presence in Buffalo. She has goals that she has set, and she is looking forward to hitting those goals as well. "I am ecstatic to make my mark on the Buffalo area. I can't wait to take all of the things that I learned from Aura Management and teach it to other young professionals as I help them grow and develop their careers," Wangler shared.

