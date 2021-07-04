 Skip to main content

Infinit Technology Solution Earns Cisco IoT Specialization

PR.com  
July 04, 2021 3:00am   Comments
Infinit Technology Solutions, a Cisco Premier partner, has attained Cisco's IoT Specialization.

Syracuse, NY, July 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Infinit Technology Solutions, an engineering company providing Advanced IT Services, located in East Syracuse, NY, announced that it had achieved Cisco’s IoT Specialization after completing the necessary program requirements.

As a Cisco Premier partner, Infinit continually seeks to expand its ability to provide clients the latest technology in support of their digital business needs.

Cisco’s offerings combined with third party applications, can provide IoT-centric solutions in physical security, in support of Infinit’s retail, healthcare and education clients.

“This specialization is another example of the Infinit team’s efforts to provide clients technology that drives business growth and productivity,” said Tom Klink, Infinit’s President. “As an IoT authorized partner we can continue to provide clients enhanced value in their Cisco investment.”

Cisco has projected that there will be 500 billion devices connected to the Internet by 2030. These devices will include sensors that collect data and provide insight that can help clients drive improved decision making and respond more quickly to changes in their environment.

Contact Information:
Infinit Technology Solutions
John Spiridigliozzi
877-825-8340
Contact via Email
www.infinit-tech.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/839828

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

