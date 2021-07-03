Center City Market Grand Opening

Rochester, NY, July 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Owner Sharon Burrows announced the official grand opening of Center City Market at 165 State Street in downtown Rochester. Center City Market is a neighborhood corner store with a warm and welcoming atmosphere and unique ambiance. Sharon’s heartfelt belief is that “Corner groceries are worth saving – not only for the sake of tradition but also for the sense of community well-run stores create and that modern shoppers still crave.” A quote she often shares.

Center City Market offers a coffee bar featuring coffee and espresso along with pastries or muffins daily. The market has a variety of grocery products from milk, eggs, cheese, bread, cereal, canned foods, grab-n-go lunch items, candy, soda, snacks, and a wonderful Gourmet Food section. The market also carries personal care items, household and cleaning products, paper products, fair-trade items from around the world and more. In mid-July Center City Market will start offering sandwiches and paninis made fresh to order.

Center City Market is located near the corner of State and Allen Streets. This area of downtown has not had a corner grocery store in decades. The neighborhood has undergone a renaissance over the past few years with new businesses and new apartments being built. The market serves the immediate neighborhood as well as High Falls, St. Paul and Andrews Street apartment residents and workers, Plymouth Ave and Exchange Street residents and workers.

