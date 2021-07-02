Talenteria, an Innovative Career Site Builder and Recruitment Marketing Platform, Has Been Released

Introducing Talenteria, a Career Site Builder and Recruitment Marketing Platform that promotes your employer brand and delivers an outstanding candidate experience.

Seattle, WA, July 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Talenteria (www.talenteria.com), an innovative Career Site Builder and Recruitment Marketing Platform, has been officially launched.

Talenteria was designed to attract top talent using custom career pages that showcase the company’s strong features and promote its corporate culture.

“We know how crucial a great team is for business and how difficult it is to build one. To win in Wars for Talents, you need to showcase your company as the best workplace among online job seekers using your career site. That's why we built Talenteria,” says Sergii Turin, Talenteria’s CEO. “With Talenteria, your career pages will tell your story and become more than just a list of jobs you offer. Declare your company values, portray working environment and benefits, and make your employer brand shine.”

With Talenteria, recruiters can easily build mobile and SEO-optimized career pages that match their corporate identity. Ready-to-use templates can be customized without any technical assistance. Talenteria delivers an outstanding candidate experience that drives talent right to the “Submit a CV” button. Recruiters can create landing pages for different job openings, broadcast them to Google and multiple job boards, and analyze the career site’s performance to see what really works.

“Let candidates subscribe to alerts for future job openings in your company,” says Turin. “With this feature, you will always have a list of talents you can use at any time!”

Talenteria will help companies to promote their employer brand, deliver an impressive candidate experience, and get the right people on board.

About Talenteria:

Launched in 2020, Talenteria is a privately held software development company with headquarters in Seattle, WA. Learn more about Talenteria software at www.talenteria.com.

