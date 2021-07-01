Crane Warning Systems Atlanta Offers the Latest Equipment to Help Construction Companies Mitigate Crane Safety Risks

The Atlanta-based company offers a range of crane safety instrumentation at competitive rates.

Canton, GA, July 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- According to OSHA, one in five deaths among U.S. workers is in the construction industry. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics latest numbers showed that a total of 1,061 construction workers died on the job in 2019. A significant number of accidents are caused due to crane-related accidents. Construction companies are constantly looking for ways to minimize the risk of crane hazards to maximize their workers’ safety.

Most contractors are looking to leverage advanced equipment and tools to make their operations safer. Crane Warning Systems Atlanta is offering the latest equipment to help construction companies mitigate crane safety risks. The Atlanta-based company is the oldest and largest USA distributor of RaycoWylie products and has provided top-quality crane safety instrumentation for decades at competitive rates.

Speaking about their latest crane safety equipment, a representative of the company stated, “In recent years, we have made great leaps in improving construction safety. However, the rate of fatal work injuries in the construction industry sector is the highest. Common causes of crane accidents are poor planning and outdated equipment. Our crane safety instrumentation can help construction companies and contractors mitigate the safety risk related to crane activities.”

Crane Warning Systems Atlanta offers a wide range of crane safety instrumentation, including anti-two block systems, wind speed indicators, load indicators, load moment indicators, rated capacity indicators, camera systems, and more. The company also sells crane parts, including ATB Cable, Cable Reels, Control Boxes, Display Sensors and more.

“I know for a fact that many potential crane-related accidents can be avoided if construction companies start incorporating latest crane safety instrumentation like ATB systems, load indicators, and wind speed indicators,” the representative added.

Crane Warning Systems Atlanta has cultivated its reputation as a leading crane safety equipment provider in the United States. The company has been providing sales, support, service, and parts for the RaycoWylie products since 2001. The company believes in building long-term relationships with their clients and offer excellent after-service support to facilitate their customers.

Crane Warning Systems Atlanta is a reputable crane safety instrumentation provider and the largest disturber of RaycoWylie equipment in the U.S. market since 2001. The company offers a variety of equipment and parts to help construction companies mitigate crane safety risks.

Address: 6175 Hickory Flat Highway, Suite No 110-376 Canton, GA 30115, United States

Phone Number: 1-770-888-8083

Email: sales@cwsa.biz

Website: https://www.cranewarningsystemsatlanta.com/

