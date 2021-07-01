Nexdigm Enhances Capabilities with the Addition of A.K. Viswanathan as Managing Director – Direct Tax & Regulatory, Transfer Pricing, and Transaction Advisory Services

Chicago, IL, July 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A.K. Viswanathan (Vis) is a qualified Chartered Accountant, a Certified Internal Auditor and a Certified Public Accountant with multiple years of experience including 24+ years at Deloitte in India and Canada.

Vis will lead Nexdigm’s Direct Tax & Regulatory, Transfer Pricing and Transaction Advisory Services.

“I am extremely happy to welcome Vis on board, and I believe his diverse and extensive experience will surely add value by leading and working alongside our current associates within Nexdigm’s Direct Tax and Regulatory, Transfer Pricing, and Transaction Advisory Services, and take them to the next level,” said Ramesh Bangera, Independent Member, Board of Directors.

“An erstwhile Partner for Deloitte both in Canada and in India, Vis brings a good blend of global and domestic exposure. His talent for communicating technical issues in business language made him a trusted adviser to the leadership of various global companies. Being a certified Marshall Goldsmith Stakeholder Centered Coach and one of the MG India 25 coaches, he will be working closely with group leaders to develop strategy, talent, succession, support corporate initiatives, and identify growth opportunities,” said Guljit Singh, Group Executive Chairperson.

About Nexdigm

Nexdigm (SKP) is an employee-owned, privately held, independent global business advisory provider that helps organizations across geographies meet the needs of a dynamic business environment. We provide integrated, digitally driven solutions encompassing Business Services and Professional Services, that help businesses navigate challenges across all stages of their lifecycle. Through our direct operations in the USA, India, and UAE, we serve a diverse range of clients, spanning multinationals, listed companies, privately-owned companies, and family-owned businesses from over 50 countries. For more information, please visit www.nexdigm.com and connect with us on Thinknext@nexdigm.com

