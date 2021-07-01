 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Principled Technologies Releases Study on Three Support Services' Ability to Detect Hard Drive Issues

PR.com  
July 01, 2021 3:00am   Comments
Share:

Dell ProSupport Plus with SupportAssist successfully detected a hard drive in a pre-failure state.

Durham, NC, July 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies tested support software from three different vendors: Dell, Lenovo, and HP. In order to test these services, Principled Technologies installed a failing hard drive on three different laptops, one from each vendor.

Of those three vendors’ support services, Principled Technologies could only verify that Dell ProSupport Plus with SupportAssist could detect the failing hard drive. According to the report, “HP TechPulse did not detect the hard drive even after running the HP ProBook 640 laptop for a full week. We encountered issues with acquiring Lenovo Device Intelligence that prevented us from testing that service on the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 - even though a Lenovo salesperson assured us over the phone that we had indeed purchased the service.”

To learn more, read the report at http://facts.pt/Rv4zjwg.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com

Contact Information:
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact via Email
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/826374

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com