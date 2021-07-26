mkodo, a Pollard Banknote Company, Partners with OLG to Launch New Mobile Lottery App

WINNIPEG, MB, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX:PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary company, mkodo limited ("mkodo"), has partnered with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation ("OLG") to launch a fully functional mobile lottery app for iOS and Android on July 19. The transactional app is fully integrated into OLG's online platform, provided by Bede Gaming ("Bede"), and offers players across the province the ability to conveniently purchase and scan lottery tickets, play their favourite casino games, as well as a host of other features.

As one of the most sophisticated and accessible lottery apps on the market, mkodo collaborated with Bede, OLG's platform provider, to create a best-in-class design featuring enhanced navigation and an intuitive user interface. In addition to ticket purchasing capabilities, the newly launched app provides OLG players with an engaging mobile play experience, as well as information on current games, instant rewards for small wins, subscriptions to multiple draws, and a lottery retailer locator functionality. In addition, the app utilizes mkodo's exclusive geo-location platform, mCloud Gateway, to ensure that only users within OLG's jurisdictional boundaries can engage with the app.

Accessibility was prioritized throughout the app's design to ensure all OLG players, including those using assistive technologies such as voice assistance/talkback/screen readers, have the ability to utilize and enjoy all of its features. The app is compliant with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 Level AA, the Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2001, and the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2005.

"OLG.ca is the trusted digital platform of choice in Ontario and now our players can have that same confidence in the OLG app, whether they're making a deposit, playing their favourite game or scanning their tickets to check for winners," said Duncan Hannay, OLG President and CEO. "With over 1 million registered players on OLG.ca, we are intent on continuing to deliver world-class gaming entertainment for Ontarians while driving forward as a leader and an innovator in the digital space. We're thrilled to be accompanied on this journey by such strong partners as Pollard Banknote and mkodo."

"We were delighted to be OLG's chosen partner for the development of their new market leading lottery app," said Stuart Godfree, Managing Director of mkodo. "OLG has always been at the forefront of lottery innovations and in the current digital landscape, it is imperative that lotteries look for more ways to reach their players through interactive means. OLG's new mobile app provides players the opportunity to conveniently purchase and play their favourite games, while helping the Lottery to build more effective and direct connections with its players."

"We are very proud to partner with OLG and help broaden its scope of work within the digital sphere with the launch of their new mobile app," said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "We look forward to continuing to provide the Lottery with innovative products that drive excitement among players and generate returns for the many good causes OLG supports."

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities, the sale of province-wide lottery games, Internet gaming, and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities including health care, the treatment and prevention of problem gambling, and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations provide support to host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers, and local charities across the province.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About mkodo

mkodo is a leading provider of digital apps and user interfaces for the lottery and gaming industry worldwide. Founded in 2001, the company has been recognized for its core strength to develop and deliver successful digital experiences to the target audience of their customers' online users. mkodo's clientele comprises several leading lotteries and gaming companies around the world, including the majority of the Canadian lotteries and some of the largest gaming operators in the U.K. For more information, please visit www.mkodo.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

