Intermap Enters Worldwide Contract with Garmin on Innovative, Next-Generation Golf Applications

Utilizes Intermap's best-in-class 3D elevation data services to map 42,000 golf courses around the world, providing subscribers with an unparalleled virtual experience using actual terrain data in real time

The next-generation consumer applications will access Intermap's proprietary 3D elevation data, analytics and software

DENVER, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Intermap Technologies (TSX:IMP) (OTCQX:ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in geospatial content development and intelligence solutions, today announced a multiyear joint development agreement with Garmin®, a leading global provider of GPS-enabled products across diverse markets. Pursuant to the partnership, Intermap's high-resolution NEXTMap Digital Terrain Model (DTM) 3D elevation data will be integrated into Garmin Golf™, a new subscription-based golf application. Intermap will receive royalties on a per-subscriber basis.

Intermap's 3D, high-resolution NEXTMap DTM will enable Garmin to accurately deliver precise terrain information for 42,000 golf courses around the world. This highly accurate terrain data is ground true and consistent, not a simulated rendering, and provides actionable terrain awareness seamlessly to consumers. Users will see comprehensive swing metrics, ball flight statistics and detailed information about golf course terrain variability around the world, providing a complete golf experience package. In addition, high-resolution 3D maps of real golf courses, based upon highly precise, actual terrain data, will allow users to visualize and simulate golf games from any location, such as a backyard, living room or driving range.

"We are excited about our commercial partnership with Garmin, which will enable consumers to benefit from an unparalleled golf experience and take actual or simulated play to a new level using real world terrain data, rather than an interpolated rendering," said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. "This also underscores the broad range of applications for our unmatched NEXTMap elevation data, which is available globally at a high level of precision. In addition to crucial government and infrastructure needs, we are pleased to be continuing our expansion into recreational and consumer uses for authoritative-grade geospatial content and intelligence."

Today's announcement follows a number of successful collaborations between Intermap and Garmin in which the Company's 3D NEXTMap data has been integrated into first-generation Garmin GPS and navigation products. This includes multiple NEXTMap products used in Garmin's outdoor and golf maps. The addition of Intermap's high-resolution, 3D NEXTMap DTM, designing a partnership in a royalty structure based upon users, supports Garmin's ongoing development of next-generation technology-enabled golf and outdoor consumer products that have global application and reach as well as rapid growth.

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX:IMP, OTCQX:ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. The Company's proprietary 3D NEXTMap® elevation datasets and value-added geospatial collection, processing, analytics, fusion and orthorectification software and solutions are utilized across a range of industries that rely on accurate, high-resolution elevation data. Intermap helps governments build authoritative geospatial datasets and provides solutions for base mapping, transportation, environmental monitoring, topographic mapping, disaster mitigation, smart city integration, public safety and defense. The Company's commercial applications include aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation. For more information, please visit www.intermap.com.

About Garmin

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor lifestyles. Dedicated to helping people make the most of the time they spend pursuing their passions, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, email mailto:lduke@intermap.com, and connect with us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin, youtube.com/garmin, or linkedin.com/company/garmin.

