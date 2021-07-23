Research Innovations, Inc. Awarded $950M Ceiling IDIQ Contract by the U.S. Air Force to support Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS)

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Innovations, Inc. (RII), a national security technology solutions company, announced it has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capabilities across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

"RII has a track record of providing innovative solutions to DoD and Air Force joint all-domain C2 requirements and successfully transitioning R&D into operational use to provide leap ahead warfighting capabilities, and we are proud to have been selected as one of the USAF's industry partners in developing C2 solutions to support JADC2," said Doug Greenlaw, RII's Vice President of Strategic Growth.

The contract award continues to build upon RII's strong relationship with key DoD customers and allows RII to contribute to the broader JADC2 effort with its cutting-edge solutions, giving U.S. forces the capabilities to quickly sense, make sense of, and act upon an array of data and information.

"We believe RII can make powerful and innovative contributions to the future of Command and Control, leveraging proven programs we have delivered across the joint force and to partner nations and innovative research underway to address the most pressing operational challenges. This award is an important milestone in our journey to partner with our customers to deliver innovation to the warfighter" said Nick Woodruff, Vice President of Information Analytics Command and Control at RII.

About Research Innovations, Inc.

With offices in Alexandria, VA, San Antonio, TX and Melbourne, FL, as well as staff embedded with key customers globally, RII supports critical defense, intelligence, and cyber customers across the U.S. Government and select international customers. RII rapidly delivers transformative technology to customers and end-users to achieve its core purpose of "Creating RIIdiculously Awesome® solutions that make the world safer." Visit www.researchinnovations.com for more information.

