Cavan Solutions Inc. Awarded the FAA Program Support Services (PSS) Contract

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavan Solutions Inc., a proven provider of highly technical support services to the FAA and NASA, is pleased to announce they have been awarded the FAA Program Support Services (PSS) Contract No. 693KA9-21-D-00013. The multi-award, multi-vendor IDIQ contract has a combined contract ceiling of $1.04B and a 7-year period of performance if all options are exercised.

The exceptional team that Cavan has assembled will provide a broad range of technical and professional services to the FAA Air Traffic Organization's Program Management Organization. These critical support services span FAA strategic programs in Air Traffic Management; Decision Support Systems; Surveillance and Navigation Services; Terminal, EnRoute, and Oceanic Automation Systems; Communications, Information, and Network Programs; Aviation Weather and Aeronautical Services.

"We are pleased to have been selected to partner with the FAA to continue the evolution of the world's most complex air transportation system," said Mary Pritchard, Cavan Solutions CEO. "Cavan and the stellar group of seasoned aviation companies that form our winning team are committed to the FAA's success in advancing the National Airspace System into the future."

Cavan Solutions, a woman-owned small business, is a premier provider of high technology services specializing in systems engineering, air traffic operations, data analytics and business management. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the company has earned a reputation for advancing research and emerging technologies into operationally viable solutions that deliver the benefits of the next generation aviation system.

