ZF Secures Nearly $6 Billion Axle Contract for Marysville, Michigan Facility

LIVONIA, Mich., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZF announced today that its Marysville, Michigan facility secured a nearly $6 billion contract for the delivery of beam axles and axle drives for pick-up trucks until 2027. The business win results in more than 800 American jobs.

"This contract signifies a bright future for our plant, employees and community," explained Wolfgang Moenig, vice president, product line axle drives North America, ZF Group. "We are committed to growing and developing business and products over time to meet our OE customers' needs and support them in delivering high-quality systems to the driving public."

ZF solid beam axles are often used as rear-axles in pick-up trucks, SUVs and performance sedans. The robust design serves as a platform for chassis functions in addition to transmitting vehicle torque.

The aluminum housing and welded crown gear design offers reduced weight, while low-friction bearings, optimized hypoid offsets, and reduced oil quantity offer improved efficiency. ZF axles can be equipped with locking differentials and offer a wide range of ratios, while optimized gearing offers better ride performance with reduced noise, vibration and harshness.

ZF was recently named the third largest global automotive supplier by Automotive News.

ZF Axle Drives Marysville

With a history of success and excellence for more than 11 years, ZF Axle Drives Marysville is expanding to fulfill growing customer demand. Currently more than 250 positions are open in the areas of electrical and mechanical skilled trades, product assembly and future engineers.

"Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to secure a strong future for this facility and its employees, and we are grateful to protect this future business," said Larry Miner, plant manager, ZF Axle Drives Marysville. "ZF is a 105-year-old company with a culture of innovation – that mentality is present in our plants as well, as we look toward meeting the demands of future mobility."

Located at 2900 Busha Highway, Marysville, Michigan, the facility is a state-of-the-art, innovative, clean and climate-controlled building that primarily produces axle drive components for major North American automotive manufacturers. Qualified candidates will be eligible for competitive wages, benefits, sign-on bonuses, and referral bonuses. Visit zf.com/Marysville to learn more.

About ZF

ZF is a global technology company suppling systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. ZF allows vehicles to see, think and act. In the four technology domains of Vehicle Motion Control, Integrated Safety, Automated Driving, and Electric Mobility, ZF offers comprehensive product and software solutions for established vehicle manufacturers and newly emerging transport and mobility service providers. ZF electrifies a wide range of vehicle types. With its products, the company contributes to reducing emissions, protecting the climate and enhancing safe mobility.

In fiscal year 2020 ZF reported a revenue of €32.6 billion. The company employs more than 150,000 associates at approximately 270 locations in 42 countries.

