Be A 10™ Cosmetics Announces Celebrity Makeup Artist, Erika La' Pearl, As New Brand Ambassador

MIAMI, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Be A 10™, the first-ever cosmetics launch from Beauty Mogul & Founder of It's A 10 Haircare, Carolyn Aronson, is excited to announce their partnership with Erika La' Pearl – celebrity makeup artist to hip-hop superstar Cardi B as well as television stars and singers like Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Toya Wright and Monica.

Be A 10 was created for the beauty-enthusiast at heart— the everyday individual in pursuit of easy-to-use, glam-on-the-go makeup that provides a finished, professional-quality look in 10-minutes-or less. Together, Erika La' Pearl and Be A 10 will partner to create and launch instant "be a ten" looks, leveraging Erika's talent for forward- thinking techniques, with Be A 10's high-quality ingredients, color-rich pigments and long-lasting textures to help individuals discover confidence in themselves every day.

"Erika La' Pearl is a bold, confident woman and encourages others to live in their truth – she is the perfect Be A 10 ambassador to talk about the role beauty and our products play in helping women to feel their best," said Carolyn Aronson. She continued, "We're thrilled to have her as the brand partner and are even more excited to unveil the unique makeup tutorials she will be creating, to really showcase how these easy-to-use products can create a wide-range of looks."

As part of the partnership, Erika La' Pearl and Be A 10 will create long-lasting beauty looks that provide a seamless transition from day to night. The content, to be featured on social media, will educate and empower today's beauty community to simplify their makeup routines with Be A 10's high-quality formulations that deliver professional results. Erika will also develop curated how-to tutorials featuring her favorite Be A 10 products.

"I'm so excited to be working with Be A 10 as their new brand ambassador! I not only fell in love with their high-quality formulations, especially the Be Dazzling Eye Pot, but also Carolyn's story of being a self-made entrepreneur – she's truly inspirational," said Erika. "Be A 10 delivers on rich pigmentation, long-wearing results, and makes it easy and quick to create a flawless day to night makeup look. It's definitely a must-have in my beauty kit."

When creating the brand, as a seasoned expert, Carolyn looked to her target-market and realized they were overwhelmed by the amount of choices available to them. She aimed to simplify their routines (as she did with her successful haircare line renowned for each product's ability to solve 10 problems all-in-one bottle) and free up the fussy amount of steps and time our usual routines require. So became a range of products, all of which are multi-use, and can fit in one makeup bag.

Be A 10™ Cosmetics is available for purchase at bea10.com.

About Be A 10™ Cosmetics:

Be A 10™ Cosmetics is a high-quality makeup line offering exceptional, multi-purpose products that offer simple beauty solutions. This fully-female-owned makeup brand is dedicated to providing customers with the best makeup experience possible. From priming products, eye shadows, foundation, mascara and everything in Between, Be A 10™ Cosmetics aims to be the one-stop-shop that declutters your makeup bag and create professional-quality beauty looks in 10-minutes-or less.

