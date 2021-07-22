TRX Training Club and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Partner to Create One-of-a-Kind Virtual Training Experience

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TRX®—a global leader in world class training content, digital fitness experiences and functional training products—and Maven—a modern media company that combines superior technology with iconic brands for a best-in-class consumer experience—announced their strategic partnership to create SI Swimsuit x TRX Training Club. The partnership brings to life a dynamic, exclusive training experience via the TRX Training ClubSM app and platform, providing unlimited On-Demand and TRX LIVE® classes, plus access to TRX trainers and one-of-a-kind workouts with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models.

As part of the partnership, TRX and SI Swimsuit will share how the models commitment to an active lifestyle supports their ambition to take on anything. The brands will also celebrate the unique individuality of each woman by sharing their experiences as entrepreneurs, expectant mothers, professional athletes, and more. Both TRX and SI Swimsuit acknowledge that their respective industries under-serve those who want to see individuality and diversity represented in the spotlight and will challenge their audiences with their new content series, "Are you Looking at My Strength?" Through these stories—included in the July issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit—and the opportunity to push through TRX Training Club workouts with your favorite SI Swimsuit models, the partnership aims to inspire and power the strongest version of YOU.

"I've used TRX in my workouts for a while now, but since working with the TRX Training Club trainers I've learned so much more about the benefits of Suspension Training," said Kate Bock, SI Swimsuit 2020 cover model. "I love that anyone, at any level can do the workouts, plus the lightweight TRX Suspension Trainer is perfect for my on-the-go lifestyle, I just throw it in my suitcase and take it anywhere. I'm excited to share what I've grown to love and rely on with the Swimsuit community."

After signing up to become an SI Swimsuit x TRX Training Club member, users will have immediate access to special workouts and experiences. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models Kate Bock, Camille Kostek, Danielle Herrington, Gabriella Halikas and Alex Aust, in partnership with TRX Training Club trainers, will lead this community in getting stronger together. Models and trainers will guide users through their favorite TRX moves and full workouts, and will share proper technique and form. Most importantly, these women will show how TRX can be used by anyone, at any level, anywhere. To get started, members will need a TRX Suspension Trainer and a TRX Training Club membership.

"As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ventures into launching new content experiences, the fitness and wellness space was a natural next step," said Hillary Drezner, general manager of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. "Partnering with TRX to create SI Swimsuit x TRX Training Club will allow us to offer our community around the world a unique fitness experience curated by current models and TRX coaches on the TRX Training Club platform."

"We launched TRX Training Club with a mission of making world-class training accessible to everyone and this dynamic, new offering allows anyone of any fitness level or body type to improve their wellness and movement through an experience that we are uniquely qualified to deliver," said Brent Leffel, CEO of TRX. "This partnership with SI Swimsuit provides us with an incredible opportunity to deliver on this promise by providing a platform for these inspiring women - including Kate, Camille, Danielle, Alex and Gabriella - to lead and motivate their communities in accomplishing their fitness goals with a focus on strength training and conditioning. We are excited and honored to join the SI Swimsuit family on this important project."

To celebrate the launch of the partnership, TRX will offer a special edition SI Swimsuit x TRX Training Club Suspension Training® bundle, with everything consumers need to get started. For more information on this and to join the SI Swimsuit x TRX Training Club movement, visit club.trxtraining.com/si-swimsuit where consumers can train anytime, anywhere live or on demand.

ABOUT TRX

Founded in 2004, TRX® was built on the revolutionary idea that fitness can be achieved with one radically simple design—the TRX Suspension Trainer™, the minimalist, patented straps that enable you to power your training with bodyweight. Today, TRX is the global leader in Suspension Training® and functional training solutions for both consumers and the commercial industry, and continues its mission to make world-class training accessible to everyone through its innovative, proprietary virtual training platform and app, TRX Training ClubSM. The TRX Training Club has enabled a digital community united by movement and features unlimited TRX LIVE® classes, On-Demand workouts, access to personal training, and exclusive product discounts, truly expanding the benefits of training with TRX to anyone, anywhere. TRX is also ranked as a top-tier fitness product developer and professional education destination, with TRX Certification courses considered best-in-class among fitness professionals. Through a commitment to ongoing learning, research, and science, TRX is tested and trusted by fitness professionals, athletes, physical therapists, veterans and soldiers, and more around the world. For more details, go to www.trxtraining.com or e-mail info@trxtraining.com.

ABOUT MAVEN

Maven (OTC:MVEN) is a modern media company operating and powering premium media brands including Sports Illustrated and TheStreet . Maven leverages superior technology, iconic brands, and marketing expertise to deliver highly relevant content and experiences that consumers love. Maven is publicly traded under the ticker symbol "MVEN." To learn more, visit www.maven.io.

ABOUT THE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT ISSUE

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is one of the most recognizable and influential symbols of pop culture. Featuring talent from around the world, the issue has become a revered launching pad for successful careers in media, fashion, business, TV and film. The iconic and innovative institution continues to set the cultural tone and evoke discussion about what defines beauty on a global scale. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has become a lifestyle platform that champions body confidence and self-expression, and connects with diverse audiences through digital content and signature experiences that nurture the body, soul and spirit. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit remains steadfast in its goal of providing an inspirational media platform for women where they can connect, explore and engage with 24/7 content that speaks to wellness, travel, food, style and beauty. For more information visit swimsuit.si.com .

TRX Press Inquiries, Interview Inquires, Hi-Res Image Requests:

Zac Herndon, zac@thebrandamp.com, 949-438-1079

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit PR

Sevan Kalayjian Everitt, sevan.kalayjian@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trx-training-club-and-sports-illustrated-swimsuit-partner-to-create-one-of-a-kind-virtual-training-experience-301339061.html

SOURCE TRX & Sports Illustrated Swimsuit