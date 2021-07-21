VTG Wins NSWC Port Hueneme Prime Contract to Equip More Ships With Innovative Counter-UAS Laser

CHANTILLY, Va., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VTG, an industry-leading provider of force modernization and digital transformation solutions, announced that it has been selected by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, a field activity of the Naval Sea Systems Command, to equip more ships in the U.S. Fleet with an innovative laser designed to counter threats from unmanned aerial systems. Under the prime, single-award contract, VTG will install and integrate the AN/SEQ-4 Optical Dazzler Interdictor, Navy (ODIN), a directed energy weapon, aboard five U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

"Our team is honored to support NSWC-PHD in integrating this innovative defensive technology into the Fleet. The ODIN laser represents a significant advancement for the Navy in addressing asymmetric threats and protecting our sailors," said John Hassoun, VTG president and CEO. "Delivering next-generation capabilities to our warfighters is something we're passionate about. VTG's depth of expertise with ODIN, together with our skilled fleet modernization team, cutting-edge manufacturing and prototyping capabilities, and long-term legacy of support to the Navy, makes us uniquely qualified to perform this mission critical work."

In 2020, VTG successfully integrated the ODIN laser aboard the USS Stockdale (DDG 106) and USS Spruance (DDG 111) through a separate sole-source contract, completing both projects on time and on budget, and setting the standard for future directed energy weapon installations aboard U.S. Navy ships.

ODIN, a member of the Navy Laser Family of Systems, is a laser used to counter adversary UAS-mounted intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. This laser for the optical dazzling of adversaries' long-range and very long-range surveillance systems is being developed and built by the government at NSWC Dahlgren Division, and rapidly fielded to meet an urgent Fleet need. The ODIN laser will be employed on surface combatants to counter asymmetric threats and to provide a scalable response for escalation of force.

Over the past decade, VTG has modernized 240 different surface ships, aircraft carriers and submarines. With a record of exceptional quality, uncompromising safety, and on-time and on-budget delivery, VTG ensures that our sailors have a competitive advantage over near-peer adversaries now and in the future.

About VTG

VTG delivers force modernization and digital transformation solutions that expand America's competitive advantage in the modern battlespace. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, VTG provides full lifecycle engineering for naval, aerospace, network, and digital requirements. Whether at sea, in the air, on land, or in cyberspace, VTG delivers Tomorrow's Transformation Today. For more information, visit us at www.VTGdefense.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vtg-wins-nswc-port-hueneme-prime-contract-to-equip-more-ships-with-innovative-counter-uas-laser-301338084.html

SOURCE VTG