You Got E-Juice Announces Partnership With RDY Manufacturing

PRNewswire  
July 20, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
DALLAS, Ga., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- You Got E-Juice is pleased to announce that RDY Manufacturing will be taking over production and fulfillment, which will speed up lead times and cut back on shipping rates to over 70% of clients that are based on the East Coast. This will allow You Got E-Juice to provide the excellent customer service that their clients love at a much faster rate.

You Got E-Juice's San Diego-based facility will still serve as a fulfillment center for customers on the West Coast as well. This will strengthen the supply chain for You Got E-Juice, allowing them to focus more on customer service and quicker fulfillment of orders.

You Got E-Juice has been the leader in quality yet affordable e-liquids on the market since 2015 and strives to be the best vendor to work with in the industry. You Got E-Juice has always stayed on the forefront of compliance and is currently at the accepted stage of the PMTA process with the FDA.

You Got E-Juice

Jimmy Raymond

760-295-0441

yougotejuicedistro.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/you-got-e-juice-announces-partnership-with-rdy-manufacturing-301337853.html

SOURCE You Got E-Juice

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
