FirstService Residential Partners With Ponte Vista Master Homeowners Association in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading association management company, was awarded the management contract for Ponte Vista Master Homeowners Association in San Pedro, California. FirstService Residential began managing this new development community on July 1, 2021.

Ponte Vista is a new development and recently completed construction on 10 units in the first out of five phases. At buildout, the gated community will feature 700 single-family homes, including a 54-unit apartment complex within the master association. Conveniently located near the 110 freeway, residents can easily commute to Los Angeles and Long Beach.

"We are honored to partner with Ponte Vista's board and offer our expertise and lifestyle-driven services to their community," said Sascha Macias, vice president of community management at FirstService Residential. "With a focus on transparency and accountability, we can't wait to begin driving value for the residents."

At Ponte Vista, residents will have access to a shared clubhouse with an attached fitness center indoors, an outdoor pool, full-service spa, two barbecue areas, an event lawn and three parks. The parks are fully equipped with benches, bike stations, dog waste stations, seating cubes and picnic tables. The community is located near bluffs, the Port of Los Angeles, waterfront dining, shopping and entertainment.

