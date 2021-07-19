Leading Global Healthcare Brand Selects Kneat's SaaS Platform

LIMERICK, Ireland, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSXV:KSI) ("Kneat") is pleased to announce it has signed a three-year Master Services Agreement to be the corporate enterprise e-validation solution for one of the world's leading healthcare brands.

This U.S.-headquartered company employs over ten thousand people, has manufacturing facilities spanning the globe, and products available in more than ninety countries. They design, develop, manufacture, and market a range of pharmaceutical and medical device products for multiple therapeutic areas. After an extensive evaluation process, the company selected Kneat as their corporate e-validation platform to scale to all sites across their life sciences divisions.

The Master Services Agreement, which is effective immediately, allows the company to scale Kneat across its business divisions. The company's initial focus will be on scaling computer systems validation digitization across all sites, followed closely by facilities, utilities and equipment commissioning, qualification, and verification processes. Their plan to leverage the Kneat platform for all validation processes across their pharmaceutical and medical device divisions represents a substantial opportunity for expansion of Kneat's software over the coming years. Implementation will commence in the coming weeks with an expected go-live date in Q4 2021.

"We are delighted to be trusted as the corporate enterprise solution for one of the world's most respected and diverse healthcare brands", said Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kneat. "This customer is known to be a leader in innovation and quality, providing further evidence of Kneat's product leadership."

This customer acquisition continues the trend of large, global leaders selecting Kneat as their solution of choice. It also contributes to the growing list of Kneat customers of all sizes within biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, the life sciences supply chain, and related industry verticals.

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx SaaS platform. Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management. Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information, includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat's business development activities, the use and implementation timelines of Kneat's software within the customer's validation processes, the ability and intent of the customer to scale the use of Kneat's software within the customer's organization and the compliance of Kneat's platform under regulatory audit and inspection. While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties. Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investors' own risk.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE kneat.com, inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/19/c5032.html