Atlas Renewable Energy and Unipar sign a Solar Energy PPA in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Brazil, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Renewable Energy, an international leading renewable energy company, along with Unipar, a leader in chlorine, chlorides, and PVC in South America, announced today the signing of a large-scale solar energy power purchase agreement (PPA) in Brazil. The clean solar energy supply will be generated through Atlas Renewable Energy's Lar do Sol – Casablanca II photovoltaic plant located in Pirapora, State of Minas Gerais.

The Lar do Sol – Casablanca II Solar Plant, which will occupy about 700 hectares, will have an installed capacity of 239MWp with 460,000 solar panels. The plant will host bi-facial module technology, which uses the reflection of the sun's rays from their front and back sides, increasing the efficiency of the photoelectric conversion and enhancing the overall production of the plant. The project is expected to generate enough energy to supply two of Unipar´s factories, located in Brazil.

Lar do Sol Casablanca II's yearly energy generation will be the equivalent of supplying energy to about 261,662 households, according to the average consumption of a Brazilian family. Moreover, the plant will approximately avoid 40,500 metric tons of CO 2 emissions per year. This calculation is based on the GHG (Green House Gases) Protocol, methodology developed by the World Resources Institute which follows the methods used by the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change). This amount of CO 2 emissions prevented will be the equivalent to removing 16,200 vehicles from the streets of Sao Paulo.

The Lar do Sol – Casablanca II Solar Plant will be developed, built and operated by Atlas Renewable Energy, whose track record and expertise in Latin America has positioned it as one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the Americas and as an essential player in the energy sector in the region. The project adds to Atlas' rapidly expanding footprint in the Brazilian market with a total of 6 large-scale solar plants amounting to over 1GW. The signing of this long-term agreement with Unipar, one of Brazil's largest chemical companies, attests to Atlas' ability to partner with private companies to help them achieve their carbon emission reduction goals as they transition towards a cleaner source of energy.

"The adoption of renewables is becoming a staple of good corporate responsibility and we at Atlas offer a unique opportunity for large energy consumers to clean their energy matrix and at the same time be sponsors of the social and environmental programs we develop to uplift the communities where we operate," said Luis Pita, General Manager of Atlas Renewable Energy for Brazil. "This contract is a testament to our company leadership in the renewable energy sector in Brazil, as we continue to implement tailor-made solutions with top-of-the-line technologies, elevating industry standards and providing a competitive edge to our clients. It's an honor to be working with a national chemical leader such as Unipar and partner with them to advance their sustainability goals."

Mauricio Russomanno, CEO at Unipar, says the agreement takes part in the company's commitment to the country's future and the business's sustainability. "This is one more move towards sustainable solutions that improve the company's efforts in the search for energy matrices from renewable sources, guaranteeing access to the essential input for our operation and generating greater competitivity through self-production. The total amount of generated energy destined to Unipar will be enough to produce chlorine for the water treatment to over 60 million people", declares the executive.

As part of Atlas Renewable Energy's commitment to the areas where it operates, the construction of the Lar do Sol – Casablanca II Solar Plant is set to contract about 1,200 workers in the peak of its activity. The company will also be executing a series of environmental and social programs including the female workforce program "we are all part of the same energy". The program focuses on the promotion of inclusive practices by empowering the local female workforce through training. With this, Atlas has a goal of having at least 15% female representation in the total workforce during the plant's construction. This initiative will allow local women to have access to new job opportunities within the project's construction, generate an opportunity for their economic stability and enhance their skillsets and potential by integrating them into more technical jobs.

About Atlas Renewable Energy

Atlas Renewable Energy is a renewable energy generation company that develops, builds, and operates renewable energy projects with long-term contracts across the Americas. The current company portfolio is 2.35GW of contracted projects in development, construction, or operational stages, and aims to expand by an additional 5GW in the next years.

Launched in early 2017, Atlas Renewable Energy includes an experienced team with the longest track record in the solar energy industry in Latin America. The company is recognized for its high standards in the development, construction, and operation of large-scale projects.

Atlas Renewable Energy is part of the Energy Fund IV, founded by Actis, a leading private equity investor in the energy sector. Atlas Renewable Energy's growth is focused on the leading emerging markets and economies, using its proven development, commercialization, and structuring know-how to accelerate the transformation toward clean energy. By actively engaging with the community and stakeholders at the center of its project strategy, the company works every day to provide a cleaner future.

To know more about Atlas Renewable Energy, visit: www.atlasrenewableenergy.com

About Unipar

Unipar is a leader in chlorine, chlorides, and PVC in South America, raw material that forms the basis of all industries and is traded on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3 S.A. - Brazil, Bolsa, Balcão).

With around 1,400 employees working in its offices and industrial plants in Cubatão (SP) and Santo André (SP), in Brazil, and Bahía Blanca, in Argentina, Unipar is focused on quality, safety, respect for the environment, community integration, and its recognition collaborators.

Throughout its 50 years of history, Unipar has been connected and integrated with the local communities through its Community Advisory Council, which brings together neighbors, social entities, and company representatives. In addition, it is a pioneer in the implementation of the Open Factory Program, which keeps its plants open to visitors 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, every day of the year.

