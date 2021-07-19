New Developments from AMLI Residential and Starwood Capital to be Powered by Kasa

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasa , a national flexible accommodations provider, today announced agreements with AMLI Residential and Starwood Capital to roll out the company's apartment inventory to new developments in Chicago, Austin and Charlotte, NC.

Leveraging its real estate, operations and technology expertise, Kasa will offer furnished apartments for flexible lengths of stay at AMLI Residential-owned AMLI 808 in Chicago, and Starwood Capital-owned East Vue Ranch in Austin and The Bryant in Charlotte, NC—all Class A new developments.

"We appreciate our partnership with Kasa and their focus on customer service and are happy to build on our existing relationship by adding AMLI 808 to our partnership's portfolio," said Ken Veltri, EVP of Asset Management at AMLI Residential. "We think Kasa's shorter-term stays provide flexible living options to meet ever-changing demand."

Operating on a revenue-share model, Kasa will deploy its tech-enabled brand of hospitality to ensure a high-quality experience for guests at all three properties on par with its offerings in over 30 markets nationwide. For developers, Kasa improves lease-up velocity, stabilizes return on cost metrics and minimizes additional equity exposure with diversified and immediate cash-flow. As more renters are looking for greater flexibility in their living arrangements, Kasa helps owner-operators meet these unique demands from a new generation of apartment dwellers.

"We're helping transform the way new development communities approach the lease-up process," said Roman Pedan, Founder and CEO of Kasa. "Kasa's flexible living solutions allow these communities to generate immediate revenue, which accelerates the lease-up timeline and creates a complementary long-term supplemental revenue stream that increases revenue, reduces risk and increases residual value after stabilization."

Kasa at AMLI 808, East Vue Ranch and The Bryant are all currently available for booking at http://www.kasa.com .

About Kasa

Kasa is a national accommodations brand with roots in real estate and technology. The company partners with property owners to transform multifamily and boutique hospitality assets into professionally managed units that offer trustworthy and comfortable accommodations to business and leisure travelers alike. Kasa was founded in 2016 in San Francisco by a team that includes technology, hospitality and real estate professionals. For more information, visit http://www.kasa.com .

