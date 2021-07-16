Indigenous Owned Company to Expand Distribution of Private Label Products to Retailers Across Canada

CALGARY, AB, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Native Canadian Chip Corporation, an Indigenous owned and operated company announces a new partnership with Star Wholesale Ltd, a national distributor based in Calgary, to bring its Tomahawk Potato Chips and other Tomahawk branded products to retail shelves across Canada.

Based in Riverton, Manitoba, Tomahawk Chips are packaged in distinctive bags designed by Indigenous artists and are currently sold in select retail outlets in Manitoba, Northern Ontario and California with manufacturing facilities in Manitoba, Ontario and the US.

"I have been working on my "Tomahawk" brand, which currently includes our potato chips, for over six years. As a private label company, we have found distribution to be a challenge," says Alfred Lea, President & Owner, Native Canadian Chip Corporation. "Star Wholesale now provides us with the ability to deliver directly to retail outlets across Canada reaching both mainstream and Indigenous markets."

"We look forward to a bright future with Native Canadian Chip Corporation," said Bruce Marlow, National Sales Manager, Star Wholesale Ltd. "Our initial delivery will be to western Canadian Pharmasave locations; IGA in BC; Calgary Co-Op; Rubicon Pharmacy; and Neighborly Pharmacy with stores in most Canadian provinces."

Native Canadian Chip Corporation is a private Indigenous owned company that operates independent of government funding. While his enterprise continues to grow, Lea still operates with the original intent of using his entrepreneurial experience to show that others can do what he himself has done. He continues to support local community initiatives through Friendship Centres in Indigenous communities as he helps Indigenous youth discover their own paths to success.

"I hope to be an inspiration to others and demonstrate that hard work can bring about success for one's endeavours," Lea adds.

Tomahawk brand will introduce other products including candy, corn chips and jerky in the near future.

Star Wholesale Ltd. is a National Direct Store Delivery (DSD) specialist based in Calgary, AB with 70 years of combined DSD sales, distribution, and merchandising experience. Its team of sales representatives in every province provides total Canadian national client coverage by supplying high quality products to all trade channels including grocery, pharmacy, mass, food service, convenient stores and gas stations, seasonal and non-conventional customers.



SOURCE Ilchena Communications

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/16/c6876.html