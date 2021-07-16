Teamsters To Speak Out As Strike At Fred Meyer Looms

PUYALLUP, Wash., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union representatives and members will speak out tomorrow about a possible grocery strike at Fred Meyer as approximately 500 Teamster warehouse workers take a strike authorization vote on Saturday.

Local 117 Secretary-Treasurer, John Scearcy, and workers will address the media at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 in the Fred Meyer grocery store parking lot (1100 N Meridian) in Puyallup.

Early this morning, the Union reached a fully-recommended tentative agreement with Safeway. Teamster warehouse workers and drivers at Safeway will vote on the proposal over the weekend.

"We are happy to see that Safeway put forth a fair contract proposal that our members will be voting on this weekend," Scearcy said. "Unfortunately, Fred Meyer has been unwilling to recognize the indispensable contributions these essential workers have made for all of us."

Teamsters Local 117 represents roughly 500 warehouse workers at Fred Meyer servicing 180 stores in WA, OR, AK, and ID.

