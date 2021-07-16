 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Haldex signs agreement with one of the world's largest truck manufacturer

PRNewswire  
July 16, 2021 1:17am   Comments
Share:

STOCKHOLM, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haldex has closed an agreement with one of the world's largest manufacturer of heavy trucks for the ADB product. The deal is an important milestone to grow in the truck segment in addition to Haldex already strong position on the trailer segment. The agreement also includes an embedded additional agreement, to equip a showcase truck with Haldex new EMB product.

"This breakthrough of introducing our next generation product on the European market strengthens our confidence in continued business opportunities and our ability to meet new demands on braking systems in connected, electric trucks and trailers," says Stephan Kulle, Executive Vice President EMEA.

For further information, please contact:
Stephan Kulle, Executive Vice Preseident EMEA
Phone: +49 1742 458416
E-mail: Stephan.kulle@haldex.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/haldex/r/haldex-signs-agreement-with-one-of-the-world-s-largest-truck-manufacturer,c3385878

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1432/3385878/1445602.pdf

Haldex signs agreement with one of the worldâ€™s largest truck manufacturer

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haldex-signs-agreement-with-one-of-the-worlds-largest-truck-manufacturer-301335400.html

SOURCE Haldex

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com