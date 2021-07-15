Bell Media Strikes Deal to License Discovery Original Series MUD MOUNTAIN HAULERS to DMAX in Germany

– The DMAX deal follows a pick-up of the series by The Weather Channel in the U.S., earlier this year –

– MUD MOUNTAIN HAULERS joins other successful international sales of Discovery's Original Programs, DISASTERS AT SEA and the "MIGHTY" franchise –

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Bell Media confirmed today the sale of Discovery original docu-series MUD MOUNTAIN HAULERS to non-fiction channel DMAX in Germany. Already renewed for a second season, MUD MOUNTAIN HAULERS is the latest representation of ongoing Bell Media Distribution sales to broadcasters and platforms in more than 100 markets worldwide.

Bell Media confirmed today the sale of Discovery original docu-series MUD MOUNTAIN HAULERS to German non-fiction channel DMAX

MUD MOUNTAIN HAULERS has found a home among DMAX's unique programing portfolio, consisting of high-quality non-fiction entertainment series, highlighting worldwide adventures, automotive innovation, and specialty occupations.

"DMAX is excited to debut MUD MOUNTAIN HAULERS in Germany this fall. Like no other free-to-air channel in German-speaking countries, DMAX focuses on captivating non-fiction men's entertainment – something this show reflects perfectly," said Christian Schmied, Senior Manager, Content Management. "The authentic story of adversity and triumph in MUD MOUNTAIN HAULERS fits right into DMAX collection of tough-jobs genre programs."

Season 1 of MUD MOUNTAIN HAULERS aired in the U.S. on The Weather Channel earlier this year. The network has also committed to partner on the newly renewed second season.

From the producers of HIGHWAY THRU HELL and HEAVY RESCUE: 401, MUD MOUNTAIN HAULERS follows Craig LeBeau and his three-generation LeBeau Bros. family logging business through the steepest, muddiest conditions in North America. They face blizzards, machine breakdowns, mountain-side roll-overs, all while in a race to beat the hellacious mud of spring breakup. The crew must work steeper, higher, and more treacherous terrain than others dare. The debut season of MUD MOUNTAIN HAULERS is the #3 Canadian program on Discovery for Adults 25-54, this broadcast year.

As part of Bell Media's leading slate of unscripted titles, MUD MOUNTAIN HAULERS is the latest deal in ongoing Bell Media Distribution sales to broadcasters and platforms in more than 100 markets worldwide. The series joins Discovery's Canadian original series DISASTERS AT SEA and "MIGHTY" franchise alongside CTV's HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT to be elevated to worldwide distribution success. Crave's newly announced 1 QUEEN 5 QUEERS also joins the slate alongside MIGHTY SHIPS, MIGHTY CRUISE SHIPS, MIGHTY PLANES, MIGHTY TRAINS that represent more than 130, hour-long episodes with opportunities to expand into international markets.

Season 1 of MUD MOUNTAIN HAULERS is now available to stream on CTV.ca and the CTV app.

MUD MOUNTAIN HAULERS is produced in partnership between Bell Media Original Programming and Great Pacific Media, Thunderbird's factual division. Executive Producers are David Way, Wendy McKernan and Neil Thomas.

For Bell Media, Production Executive is Danielle Pearson; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Pat DiVittorio is Vice President, Programming, CTV and Specialty; Sarah Weaver is Director, Programming; Brian Blazik is Senior Lead Content Sales & Content Acquisitions; Justin Stockman is Vice President, Content Development & Programming; and Karine Moses is Senior Vice President, Content Development & News.

Source: Numeris, Commercial Stations only. Aug. 31, 2020 – April 25, 2021, min. 3+ airings for programs.

