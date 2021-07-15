Bed Bath & Beyond and Casper Announce National Partnership Bringing Together the Experts in Sleep

UNION, N.J. and NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) and Casper Sleep Inc. ("Casper") (NYSE:CSPR) today announced a new national partnership that brings Casper's award-winning suite of sleep offerings to Bed Bath & Beyond® customers through the Bed Bath & Beyond website and mobile app, and in select Bed Bath & Beyond stores. As part of the partnership, Casper will open its first, one-of-a-kind branded shop-in shop at Bed Bath & Beyond's newly designed flagship store in New York City, which is set to reopen on July 22 after undergoing a substantial renovation to modernize the shopping experience for customers.

Casper will create one-of-a-kind, immersive in-store shopping experiences of its award-winning suite of sleep offerings to Bed Bath & Beyond customers, including the Casper Cooling Collection™ – a new line of innovative cooling products developed with the brand's most technologically-advanced solutions to minimize nighttime overheating and help sleepers love their tomorrow. In addition to the flagship store located at 620 6th Avenue in New York City, Bed Bath & Beyond's store in the city's Tribeca neighborhood and in Bridgewater, NJ, allow customers to experience Casper in-person. Casper products will become available at additional Bed Bath & Beyond locations across the U.S. in the coming months. In addition to in-store purchasing, Casper products are eligible for Buy Online & Pickup in Store or home delivery, making it easy for Bed Bath & Beyond customers to get their items home.

"We are pleased to strengthen our authority in the sleep category by forging this strategic partnership with Casper to make its exceptional and innovative suite of sleep solutions available to our customers," said Joe Hartsig, EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond, and President of Harmon Stores. "Casper is an ideal complement to our bedding collection, which now feature high-quality and affordable items from our Nestwell™, Wild Sage™ and Simply Essential™ line of Owned Brands. We're proud that Casper's first shop-in-shop will be inside our flagship store, and look forward to together serving New Yorkers and all omni-channel customers."

"We are thrilled to partner with Bed Bath & Beyond, a beloved brand centered around customer experience and quality home products, as they expand their sleep offerings," said Emilie Arel, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Casper. "It's an honor to bring the unique Casper shopping experience and latest sleep solutions with Snow Technology to a legacy retailer that shares our mission of helping millions of people achieve a more comfortable night's sleep, and we're excited for the significant opportunities this partnership will create."

Just as Bed Bath & Beyond continues to transform its offerings in the bed category -- including through recently launched Owned Brands such as Nestwell, Wild Sage and Simply Essential – this partnership allows Casper to extend its commitment to delivering high quality, innovative, and expertly-designed products that meet growing customer trends. The Casper full product assortment features top-rated mattresses and award-winning sleep accessories, including the Casper Original Mattress, Casper Nova® Hybrid and Casper Wave Hybrid Mattresses with Snow Technology, Original Pillow, Hyperlite™ Sheets, Glow Light, and more.

According to Bed Bath & Beyond's recent "The Way We Nest" study, approximately 80% of Americans surveyed say their bed is their happy place and 76% view the bedroom as their sanctuary. To help customers find the perfect bed linens for their sleep and nesting preferences, Bed Bath & Beyond customers can utilize the "Nestwell to Rest Well Guide™." The interactive guide also includes design tips for styling a bed by interior designers at Decorist, as well as advice from renowned sleep wellness expert, Dr. Shelby Harris.

Casper's footprint continues to grow with leading retailers, in addition to its e-commerce platform, and now includes more than 70 Casper retail store locations. The brand remains focused on increasing accessibility for consumers to purchase wherever they prefer to shop.

About Casper

Casper (NYSE:CSPR) believes everyone should sleep better. The Sleep Company has a full portfolio of obsessively engineered sleep products—including mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture—designed in-house by the Company's award-winning R&D team at Casper Labs. In addition to its e-commerce business, Casper owns and operates Sleep Shops across North America and its products are available at a growing list of retailers.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, facevalues.com and decorist.com

