Pelliconi Group signed the investment agreement to build high-end packaging materials facility in Changzhou National Hi-Tech District

CHANGZHOU, China, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The signing ceremony between Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND) and Pelliconi Group was held online on the afternoon of July 5th, 2021. CEO Marco Checchi signed the agreement on behalf of Pelliconi while seated in his office in the firm's Bologna, Italy headquarters.

Deputy director of CND Management Committee Li Hao and director of CND Investment Promotion Bureau Luo Xiaoxia attended the event, accompanied by commercial consul of the Consulate General of Italy in Shanghai Alessandra Palumbo, director of China-Italy Chamber of Commerce (CICC) Suzhou Giacomo Bove and representatives from the consulting firms that helped to facilitate the partnership.

CND continues to promote exchanges and partnerships with Italian companies with a focus on leveraging resources across channels to seek opportunities in different industry fields. CND is quite well-known among Italian companies as one of China's most attractive investment destinations for its strategic geographical location, comprehensive infrastructure, large talent pool and business-friendly environment. So far, 14 enterprises from Italy have set facilities in CND. The signing of the agreement paving the way for the construction of a production plant for high-end packaging materials marks the cooperation achievement between Pelliconi and CND also opens a new chapter for Italian group's continuous expansion in the Chinese market. Pelliconi has long been known for its commitment to embracing change and innovation. The company has built a good reputation worldwide for its high-quality, low-carbon and environmentally-friendly packaging materials. With its mature business concept and advanced manufacturing technologies, Pelliconi expects to accelerate its growth with the new Changzhou facility and the revenue that the facility is expected to generate for the group's global operations. The signing of the agreement also represents a milestone for CND with the vitality that the facility will inject into the high quality development. CND will provide more high-quality, convenient and efficient service for the project and ensure the smooth construction of the project and the early completion of the project.

About Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND)

Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND) is located in the heart of the Yangtze River Delta. There are more than 1,800 foreign-invested companies in CND. Related link: http://cznd.changzhou.gov.cn/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pelliconi-group-signed-the-investment-agreement-to-build-high-end-packaging-materials-facility-in-changzhou-national-hi-tech-district-301334472.html

SOURCE Changzhou National Hi-Tech District