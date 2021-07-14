Corteva Agriscience Signs Agreement with Andermatt to Provide U.S. Farmers New Biocontrol Solutions

WILMINGTON, Del., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corteva Agriscience and Andermatt USA announced today a multi-year agreement for two technologies that will benefit U.S. farmers. Andermatt USA is the U.S. subsidiary of Andermatt Biocontrol AG, global pioneers in producing microbiological products for biological pest control.

As part of the agreement, Corteva receives an exclusive license to a bioinsecticide based on the naturally occurring insecticidal virus, Helicoverpa armigera nucleopolyhedrovirus. The active ingredient targets larvae of African cotton bollworm, corn earworm and other Helicoverpa species. The unique technology allows efficient and sustainable control of these pests, which damage crops including soybeans, cotton, sorghum and corn.

Corteva also receives an exclusive license to a biofungicide that helps provide a disease-inhibiting protective shield around plants. Based on the active ingredient Bacillus velezensis (synonym B. amyloliquefaciens spp. plantarum), the biofungicide guards plants such as potatoes, fruits and vegetables against soil borne pathogens including Rhizoctonia.

Corteva will offer these technologies through its own brands in the U.S. market under the names Hearken™ bioinsecticide and Bexfond™ biofungicide, respectively.

"This is another demonstration of Corteva Agriscience's continuous commitment to providing farmers a broad range of biological solutions. We are enabling additional tools for sustainable production, resistance management and residue management in exporting crops with proven, predictable performance; all of our biologicals are tested and meet Corteva Agriscience's high standards in Research & Development," said Susanne Wasson, President, Crop Protection Business Platform, Corteva Agriscience. "We're pleased to work with Andermatt because they bring expertise and quality for our portfolio, as an established and recognized company in biologicals space for more than 30 years."

"Combining Corteva's knowledge and portfolio with our highest-quality biologicals will result in more robust and sustainable food systems for farmers," said Russell Blair, CEO of Andermatt USA. "By reducing development of resistance, biologicals are natural complements to existing crop protection systems. We look forward to working with Corteva to accelerate the adoption of biologicals in U.S. agriculture."

Corteva's model for developing its best-in-class Biologicals portfolio combines external innovation, R&D collaboration, licensing, and distribution. This agreement demonstrates how Corteva is targeting collaborations that bring a broad range of external technologies, including well-established companies in the Biologicals space to expand access of a complete set of sustainable solutions in line with the Corteva Agriscience 2030 Sustainability Goals.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019, and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at http://www.corteva.com.

Follow Corteva Agriscience on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About Andermatt USA and Andermatt Biocontrol AG

Andermatt USA is the U.S. subsidiary of Andermatt Biocontrol AG, a global pioneer in biological discovery and commercialization. For more than 30 years, Andermatt has focused on developing highest-quality and innovative biological products for both conventional and organic agricultural systems. Andermatt has a broad portfolio of novel biological products including bioinsecticides, biofungicides, biostimulants, seed treatments and bee health products. Andermatt: Healthy food, and healthy environment, for all. More information can be found at http://www.andermattbiocontrol.com.

