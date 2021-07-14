Topia Talent Mobility Platform Now Available on the SAP® Store

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia , the leader in Global Talent Mobility technology, today announced that the Topia One platform and Topia suite of products (Topia Plan, Manage, Pay, Go, and Compass) is now available on SAP® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.

The Topia platform integrates with the SAP® SuccessFactors® solution to deliver enhanced efficiencies, greater compliance, delightful user experiences, new insights, and strong PII security to customers managing a talent mobility program and distributed workforce. By offering the Topia platform on SAP Store, Topia is delivering on its commitment to bring together the key systems required to leverage talent mobility as part of a global talent strategy and connect the dots between static and mobile employees in order to provide a holistic view of talent.

"Through Topia's partnership with SAP and the availability of the Topia platform on SAP Store as integrated with SAP SuccessFactors solutions, we are helping drive exponential value for our customers," noted Anupam Singhal, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Topia. "By bringing together our customers' systems and data into the Topia platform, we're able to help organizations deploy talent more efficiently and with greater compliance and strategic insights."

Topia helps industry leaders deploy, manage, and engage employees around the world by providing solutions to:

Provide key talent indicators for mobility and workforce planning

Plan, initiate, and manage ongoing assignments and relocations

Help understand employee work footprint to manage tax and immigration compliance for business travel and remote work

Connect the complex web of providers and systems across HR and talent mobility

Automate redundant manual processes with flexible workflows and embedded business logic

Empower all stakeholders with the data, insights, and financial calculations needed for strategic decision making

Help understand and visualize employee footprint - mitigating risk by monitoring and alerting to potential distributed workforce compliance events before they occur

"As the HR industry is rethinking its approach to talent management, we've seen a rise in disruptive, specialist platforms with new agendas to innovate and tackle this problem," says David Perring, Director of Research at Fosway Group. "It's exciting to see one of the Talent & People Success 9-Grid™ Strategic Leaders offering standard integrations with major players like SAP SuccessFactors to help companies of all sizes strengthen their talent strategy by bringing core HR and global talent mobility closer together. With the rise in remote and hybrid working models and the continued demand for international work experience, it is a trend that we expect to continue."

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com , delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Topia is kicking off its official SAP partnership as an SAP silver partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to build, market, and sell software applications integrated with market-leading technology platforms from SAP. As a member of SAP's partner program Topia is provided the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The SAP program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About Topia

Topia is the leader in Global Talent Mobility technology. We empower companies to deploy, manage and engage employees anywhere in the world. The Topia platform enables organizations to deliver mobility as part of a broader talent strategy encompassing all types of employee movement – remote and distributed workforces, business travel, and more traditional relocations and assignments. This drives enhanced employee experiences and competitive advantage by ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time, while staying compliant no matter where they are. The Topia platform automates the entire global talent mobility process, including scenario-based planning, expat payroll, tax and immigration compliance, reporting and more. Topia powers global talent mobility programs for world-renowned brands such as Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Equinor and AXA. Topia has raised over $100M from NewView Capital (formerly New Enterprise Associates), Notion Capital and others, and is a global company with offices throughout the Americas and EMEA.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kasey Thomas

925-285-6449

kthomas@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/topia-talent-mobility-platform-now-available-on-the-sap-store-301333098.html

SOURCE Topia