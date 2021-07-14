Fetch Robotics and Körber Announce New Case Picking Solution for Distribution Centers

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch Robotics, the leader in cloud robotics, today announced a new integrated case pick-to-pallet solution with Körber . The new solution dynamically orchestrates the movement of warehouse associates and robots, combining the power of Fetch's Freight500 and Freight1500 autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) with the optimization capabilities of Körber's warehouse management systems , supporting case picking workflows for facilities of all sizes.

Warehouse needs have risen dramatically over the past year, as a surge in consumer spending has increased demands on distribution centers. Additionally, distribution organizations face longstanding labor challenges. This includes hiring and retaining skilled staff, accommodating seasonal fluctuations, and relying on temporary workers to operate forklifts.

"Warehouses today are contending with record order volumes and limited access to labor, and need flexible solutions more than ever before," said Stefan Nusser, Chief Product Officer at Fetch Robotics. "Our new case picking solution enables customers to achieve safer, more efficient case picking in facilities of all sizes."

In a traditional case pick-to-pallet workflow, pickers spend the majority of their shifts driving a forklift or pulling a manual pallet jack around the warehouse to each location on their pick sheet or RF device. After arriving, the picker must manually find the correct product, execute the pick, return to the forklift or pallet jack, and travel to the next location until the entire pallet is complete. While this model is widely used, it comes with extensive drawbacks. Often, it requires traveling long distances, minimizing the actual time spent picking, and leading to congestion in warehouse aisles as multiple pickers are using the same routes.

The new case picking solution from Fetch and Körber enables zone-based picking, which keeps employees in aisles and enhances picking across numerous orders. This workflow leverages pick path optimization functionality from the Körber WMS, which directs AMRs to the correct locations in the correct sequence for optimal pallet build. This solution can be deployed via RF scanners, voice picking , or along with vision-based picking solutions.

Moreover, it offers substantial safety benefits. Each year, over 11% of all forklifts are involved in an injury, and a single work site injury can cost facility owners an estimated $150,000. Leveraging AMRs in a zone picking environment enables distribution centers to reduce reliance on manually operated forklifts, especially throughout congested areas. Hence, combining Fetch's automated material handling capabilities with Körber's WMS, facilities realize benefits almost immediately.

Nishan Wijemanne, Global Leader AMR/Robotics, Körber Business Area Supply Chain, adds: "Fetch Robotics continues to develop cutting-edge automated warehouse solutions and this new integrated case pick-to-pallet solution will help speed up fulfillment, improve safety and enhance workflows for our customers worldwide."

While this new solution addresses case picking, Fetch's AMRs can also be combined with Körber's WMS to optimize discrete order picking, batch picking, and replenishment. Together, the companies also offer automated pallet-based workflows such as cross docking, putaway, replenishment, and returns. Fetch's broad portfolio of AMRs can also be used to automate virtually any material movement, including recycling/trash removal, putaway, milk runs, urgent orders, and other tasks that require an associate to manually move material.

About Fetch Robotics

Fetch Robotics is an award-winning intralogistics automation company headquartered in Silicon Valley. By combining autonomous mobile robotics with the power of the cloud, the Fetch Cloud Robotics Platform provides on-demand automation solutions for material handling and inventory management, with the power to find, track, and move almost anything in any facility. Fetch Robotics' solutions and services are deployed in leading distribution, fulfillment, and manufacturing centers around the world, augmenting workforces to drive increased efficiency and productivity. For more information, please visit www.fetchrobotics.com or follow the company on Twitter @FetchRobotics.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering software, automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

