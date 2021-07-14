LACC Awards McDermott Contract for Seventh Heater Addition

HOUSTON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Ltd today announced it has been selected by LACC, LLC, a joint venture between Westlake Chemical Corporation and Lotte Chemical Corporation, to provide engineering, procurement and construction for a seventh heater addition to its LACC Ethane Cracker Facility in Westlake, La.

"We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Westlake and Lotte Chemical through this latest contract award," said Mark Coscio, Senior Vice President for McDermott's North, Central and South America region. "Using McDermott's extensive experience in the petrochemical market, we will demonstrate our commitment to supporting a superior project delivery experience on behalf of our customers."

Engineering, procurement and construction project services will be led by McDermott's Houston engineering group with support from its Mexico City office. McDermott's preferred technology partner, Lummus Technology, will provide the heat transfer technology, SRT-III, central to the seventh heater addition.



"McDermott continues to collaborate with Lummus through our strategic agreement to deliver specialized technology that is fully integrated with our EPC solutions," said Samik Mukherjee, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our prior project work, EPC expertise and experience with Lummus Heat Transfer technology were critical factors for our selection by LACC."

The project will commence immediately and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023.

McDermott has been working domestically with LACC since 2013. Its previous project work includes the successful completion of LACC's 1,000 kTA ethane cracker facility, in 2019, for which this heater addition will support.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.



